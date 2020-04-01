BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Governance risk and compliance

White paper: Ransomware readiness assessment

Issued by Arcserve Southern Africa
Johannesburg, 01 Apr 2020
Visit our press office
Read time 30sec
Whitepaper

Ransomware has become one of the largest business risks and serves as the most menacing threat to IT organisations. It has reached epidemic proportions globally, with costs projected to reach $20 billion by 2021.

Information security management is an essential part of good IT governance, particularly with respect to protecting critical business and personal data from ransomware.

This assessment can help you quickly identify gaps in your IT and chart your course for a ransomware-free future.

Login with