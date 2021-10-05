New advanced specialisation highlights Altron Karabina’s expertise in security

Altron Karabina, a leading technology solutions provider across Africa and the Middle East, has attained the coveted Microsoft Threat Protection advanced specialisation, helping reaffirm the company's expertise and track record of helping mitigate potential cyber threats.

“We are able to offer our customers improved threat protection as Microsoft’s security solutions are tightly integrated into the broader Microsoft cloud ecosystem, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. And, customers stand to further benefit by optimising their existing investments into Microsoft licences by adopting the company’s security products too.

“We are able to blend our experience in security with that of Microsoft products in order to successfully implement security solutions in a range of industries – and the achievement of this advanced specialisation is a testament to that,” says Morne Weyers, Business Unit Lead: Modern Platform at Altron Karabina.

According to Microsoft, the Threat Protection advanced specialisation validates an organisation’s technical capabilities in partnering with customers to deploy Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security and Azure Sentinel workloads, as well as meeting the highest standards for service delivery and support.

“Altron Karabina joins a select group of managed partners across the region who have earned this accreditation, and it provides customers with peace of mind as they navigate a rapidly evolving security and threat landscape,” says Lionel Moyal, Global Partner Solutions Director at Microsoft South Africa.

To earn an advanced specialisation, partners must meet stringent performance criteria and demonstrate customer success in that particular field. This includes maintaining their Gold Security Competency, securing a minimum of 1 000 monthly active users on the Microsoft security products over a 12-month period or having $100 000 ACR from the Microsoft security products, having at least six consultants who have completed the Microsoft MS-500 qualifications, and having three qualified customer references available.

Only a small number of the over 300 Microsoft Managed Partners across the Middle East and African region have achieved this advanced specialisation. Altron Karabina has a security-centric philosophy and mindset and has invested the time and resources into developing the skills that have helped establish the company as an expert in this specific threat protection area of Microsoft Security.

“Organisations with Gold Partner status can further differentiate themselves by attaining these advanced specialisations, which helps identify partners that have a deep level of expertise and focus within certain key areas. Altron Karabina is one of only six Microsoft partners in South Africa to have attained the Threat Protection advanced specialisation.

“This builds on from our achievement in March this year, when we earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation,” says Marc Fletcher, Lead: Partner Alliance and Customer Experience at Altron Karabina.