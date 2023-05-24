Industry analyst DCIG affirms Arcserve UDP 9.0 as obvious solution to simplify backup complexities, defeat ransomware threats

Patrick Tournoy, executive vice-president of operations, Arcserve.

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve, which positions itself as the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced the results of a comprehensive review conducted by independent research firm DCIG, of its Arcserve UDP 9.0 backup solution. The study found that Arcserve UDP 9.0 offers organisations a clear edge in protecting against ransomware while tackling the persistent challenges of managing backup and recovery complexities.

Arcserve UDP 9.0 delivers a cloud-based, multi-tenant Cloud Console that centrally manages UDP and Cloud Direct, enhancing its protection of enterprise applications such as Oracle and MS SQL Servers. The solution includes architectural and user interface enhancements to improve performance, simplify management and improve data resilience, availability and durability through its support for multiple cloud object storage providers. These features, combined with Arcserve's existing integration with Sophos, provide organisations with a reinforced beachhead against ransomware threats.

Jerome Wendt, CEO and Lead Data Protection Analyst of DCIG, commented on Arcserve UDP's multiple backup and DR capabilities, stating: "Arcserve UDP has for some time delivered advanced data protection features at its core that organisations routinely use. Arcserve offers both agent-based and agentless backup options, which give organisations the flexibility to use the best backup approach to meet specific application data protection requirements."

Arcserve UDP offers multiple disaster recovery (DR) options, including DRaaS, Instant Restores and Virtual Standby (VSB). DRaaS is available via its fully managed cloud services extension, Cloud Hybrid. Its DRaaS service keeps critical data and workloads protected offsite and available and positions organisations to continue operations during or after unplanned on-premises outages. The Instant Restore feature allows IT personnel to spin up a VM directly from a backup quickly. At the same time, VSB offers a highly available configuration for data and applications for even faster recoveries than its Instant Restore feature.

"As ransomware attacks become more sophisticated and frequent, a weak backup solution is no longer an option. With Arcserve UDP 9.0, organisations empower themselves to defend against the latest ransomware threats and overcome the complexity inherent in IT environments," said Patrick Tournoy, executive vice-president of operations at Arcserve. "DCIG's review confirms that Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a robust backup solution that can effectively protect organisations against these threats."



