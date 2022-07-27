Stratus ztC Edge named 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year

Stratus Technologies, the global leader in simplified, protected and autonomous edge computing platforms, today announced that its ztC Edge computing platform has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading news and media outlet covering internet of things (IOT) technologies. IoT Evolution’s Product of the Year Award honours the best, most innovative products and solutions powering IOT. Winning products and solutions were selected by the editors of IoT Evolution World based on their track record for consistently demonstrating the advancement of IOT technologies.

Across industries, business and operations, IT leaders want to harness Industry 4.0 opportunities to gain new insights, achieve operational excellence and operate more efficiently and safely. Edge computing solves the inherent challenges of bandwidth, latency and security at edge locations to enable IIOT devices and data acquisition.

“As more companies turn to IOT-enabled solutions to improve operations and meet customer expectations, edge computing is quickly becoming a critical part of the reliable infrastructure needed. Across numerous industries, ztC Edge is providing the high availability and fault tolerance required to meet IOT demands. This recognition from IoT Evolution World is another proof point of the innovative work we’re doing and the power of our ztC Edge platform,” said David Laurello, President and CEO at Stratus.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multibillion-dollar IOT market today,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution. It is my honour to congratulate Stratus for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IOT industry.”

The power of ztC Edge

Stratus’ second generation ztC Edge is a zero-touch, secure and highly automated edge computing platform, purpose built for edge environments. ztC Edge is secure, easy to deploy, manage, maintain and service. The platform is simple, protected and autonomous and is powering digital transformation at the edge in multiple industries. Self-protecting and self-monitoring features drastically reduce unplanned downtime and ensure continuous availability of business-critical applications. The platform is the industry’s only solution offering built-in application virtualisation and fault tolerance in an easy-to-install, ruggedised design (UL Class 1 Div 2) for the edge.

Stratus ztC Edge provides fast payback

In a study by Nucleus Research, the average ROI from a Stratus ztC Edge deployment was 237% over three years, with a short 7.6-month payback period. Additionally, the average annual total cost of ownership (TCO) is $10 812 and customers reported that anywhere between eight and 15 hours a month were saved on system maintenance.

To develop this ROI Guidebook, Nucleus Research spoke with Stratus customers in many industries at different stages of digital transformation. Click here to learn more about customer profiles and outcomes.

