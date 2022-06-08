Woolies rolls out electric fleet for online deliveries

A Woolworths electric panel van.

Woolworths says it will be the first South African retailer to embark on an extensive rollout of electric panel vans to deliver customers’ online purchases in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban.

According to the retailer, the fully-electric vehicles (EVs) have no combustion engine and are powered through their batteries.

After a successful 10-month trial, the retailer is rolling out the service in partnership with Danish transport and logistics company DSV, and Everlectric, a local start-up that offers commercial EVs and a network of charging infrastructure.

The deployment is expected to result in up to 70% of the retailer’s fleet being powered by electricity, which according to the figures from the trial, will have the potential to save 700 000kg of tailpipe carbon emissions, annually, it says.

To power the sonar panel vans, electricity will be sourced from renewable sources, maximising the opportunity to utilise solar at DSV and additional charging stations co-located at select Woolworths stores.

“Last year, we announced bold new sustainability goals and ambitions, which included the goal to have zero-net carbon emissions by 2040, so we are very much looking forward to being the first retailer in South Africa to embark on such an extensive rollout of electric panel vans to support our growing online business,” says Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile.

“Over the last three years, we have invested over R1 billion in our digital capabilities, providing new and innovative experiences to meet the evolving needs of our customers, as well as differentiate our services, which has resulted in an exponential growth of online sales.

“This latest investment in electric panel vans enables us to continue to grow our online business and deliver the Woolies difference, but with a lower carbon footprint.”

Woolworths will work closely with DSV and Everlectric to plan, position and negotiate the installation of charging stations to leverage existing renewable/solar installations co-located at the selected malls/retail locations, adds Hillock.

“Should there be any exception to renewables recharging, DSV and Everlectric will work with an audit firm to procure renewable energy certificates to offset any indirect grid energy emissions.”

The retailer recently told ITWeb that its online sales have increased exponentially over the past year, reaching double-digit growth across all its categories – accounting for 4.3% of its total monthly sales.

“At Everlectric, we believe the South African logistics sector is ready to transition to a cleaner, more environmentally-friendly and sustainable future,” comments Ndia Magadagela, Everlectric CEO.

“We are delighted Woolworths is taking a leading role in sustainable logistics in retail, by committing to this substantial rollout of our electric panel vans.

“We see the global renewable energy and electric vehicle trends manifesting, and we know it is only a matter of time before the existing internal combustion engine vehicles are replaced by EVs due to their enhanced efficiencies and economic benefits.”