Broadband Infraco forges partnership with Seacom

Broadband Infraco (BBI) and submarine cable operator Seacom have partnered to ensure the “efficient and cost-effective” deployment of infrastructure, among other goals.

In a statement today, state-owned entity BBI says the partnership is important, as both companies can leverage resources and scale to deliver the most competitive offering in the market.

BBI and Seacom are involved in the rollout of electronic communications network infrastructure, including fibre and wireless installation and maintenance. Both agree the deployment of such infrastructure should be done in accordance with the developmental objectives and policies of the National Development Plan.

As a result, the partnership’s special focus area will be the development of the SMME market and, particularly women, in order to position them for servicing both the private and public service, according to the statement.

“Our collaboration with Seacom will stand us in good stead in ensuring we provide market-ready products and services and a seamless experience to our customers and partners,” says BBI CEO Andrew Matseke.

“The partnership will see collaboration in, among others, infrastructure, installation, support and maintenance, infrastructure hosting and disaster recovery centres, shared passive and active infrastructure.”

According to Oliver Fortuin, group CEO of Seacom, the partnership will foster joint actions and collaborative efforts to enter, negotiate and win competitive bids, which will enable both parties to implement their respective electronic communications network infrastructure projects and ensure integrated long-term planning.