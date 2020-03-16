Eskom’s IT systems still slow after data centre ‘incident’

Power utility Eskom’s IT systems are still slow after the parastatal suffered a data centre “incident” last week.

The embattled power utility last week announced it had experienced an “incident” at its data centre, which saw the business implement business continuity plans to ensure minimal interruptions.

In new a statement, the parastatal says it experienced a major incident in one of its main IT data centres on the morning of 11 March.

This affected several applications, including customer interaction channels. “Our focus has been on restoring these applications as rapidly as possible.

“Whilst a significant number of the most critical functions have been recovered, restoration of some of the systems that support our customer engagements have been delayed,” says Eskom.

It says customers can still log faults with Eskom call centres; however, the system is slower than normal and service delays are unfortunately inevitable.

“It also needs to be noted that at this point, the call centres are unable to deal with commercial (billing, payment, etc) queries; and the self-service channels (online and the MyEskom Customer App) are also still affected.”

Eskom points out the load-shedding database was restored on the same day of the incident. The customer vending system was not affected, it adds.

“We thank customers for their co-operation and patience so far while we work to finalise the recovery. The teams are hard at work restoring the systems and we will advise of progress throughout this period.

“It is important to note that operation of the power system was not affected by this incident (including Eskom’s power stations, transmission system and control centres).”

Yesterday, the power utility said following improvements in the generation system during the weekend, no load-shedding is expected today.

It noted the much-improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand, has allowed for sufficient recovery in emergency generation reserves.

However, the possibility remains high that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice during the week.