Data centre ‘incident’ adds to Eskom’s woes

Embattled power utility Eskom yesterday announced it had an “incident” at its data centre, which saw the business implement business continuity plans to ensure minimal interruptions.

Eskom didn’t explain what the “incident” was, but is expecting operations to be back to normal today.

“It is estimated that the system will be fully operation within the next 48 hours. The teams have worked through the night and some of the critical systems have been restored,” Eskom wrote in a statement.

Additionally, Eskom said customers are able to log faults with its call centres; however, the system is slower than usual.

“It also needs to be noted that at this point, the call centres are unable to deal with commercial (billing, payments, etc) queries, and all of the self-service channels (CS online and the MyEskom Customer App) are also affected.

“Eskom assures all South Africans that the power stations and national control are not impacted by this incident.”

The data centre incident occurred in the same week the power utility announced increased power cuts.

Eskom announced stage four load-shedding, adding it expects the power cuts to continue into the weekend.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be unexpected change in the generation system performance. Demand has also risen incrementally since January.”