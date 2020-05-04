Social commerce and conversational AI

Conversation automation has the power to completely redefine normal business practices, and create a new benchmark on what is required to stay ahead of your competition. The e-commerce winners in the next decade will all be working smarter and more efficiently, not harder. Conversational AI helps achieve this by automating simple tasks, which would normally be completed by human agents.

A simple illustration: Imagine trying to keep your garden lawn trimmed, only using a pair of scissors. This is bound to cause mind-numbing frustration. Implementing chatbot technology would be very similar to changing your tools and deciding to rather use a lawnmower to get the same task done. This is far more efficient because you are using a better, more efficient tool to get the job done.

One of our clients is using this solution to automate FAQs and to facilitate (and validate) leads from a Facebook campaign. This bot is handling upwards of 1.5 million messages, from 120 000 unique users per month. Imagine the amount of effort and time that would be needed to work through this amount of messages and form submissions manually. On average, the bot takes around two seconds to respond. Quite simply, it is nearly impossible for humans to complete tasks at this speed and scale.

Conversational assistants are excellent traffic controllers for inbound tasks and queries. If the task doesn't require human feedback, then the bot will complete the task itself. (This is common for answers to FAQs.) Where there is a high priority task that requires human feedback, a complaint, for example, the bot will then flag this conversation and route it through to a human agent. The idea behind this is to give the user the ability to actually speak to another human if the chatbot fails to answer or help as intended.

By removing mundane and repetitive tasks from the workload of human agents, companies allow themselves the opportunity to uniquely engage with each of their users. This improvement in efficiency allows smaller teams to manage larger user bases than previously possible. It also allows the team to focus on conversations that actually require human feedback. It's a win-win situation for brands and their audiences. Now, more than ever, users are expecting quicker responses from brands. Brands, in turn, are needing to find more efficient ways to optimise their workforce. Conversational AI has been proven to do exactly this.

While many of these assistants are implemented to answer simple questions, their potential is only limited by the knowledge base or API they connect to. Some of our assistants interact with Google Maps to help users find store locations nearby, others fetch data from endpoints to provide accurate results based on real-time data. The opportunities are limitless.

The reality is that we've only touched the surface of what conversational AI is capable of, and it's really exciting to imagine the future of this technology.

