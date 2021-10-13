German customer service software developer opens in SA

German software developer of customer service solutions, Novomind AG, has entered the South African market by establishing a presence in Cape Town.

The company says expansion into South Africa was "the next logical step, adding to its presence in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern and North African regions.

The Hamburg-based softwre company offers intelligent omni-channel commerce and customer service solutions. Its novomind iAGENT is an AI-based, all-in-one customer service platform for multichannel management, from chat or video chat to e-mail, call, social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for business, Facebook Messenger and others.

All contact channels are mapped in a single system with a single user interface, which eliminates the need for time-consuming switching between different devices, the company says. Moreover, the intelligent contact centre functions such as skill-based routing and queue management can be combined with the various collaboration functions of Microsoft Teams.

According to the company, its software is partly cloud-based and partly on-premise, and can be integrated flexibly in almost any environment.



Among Novomind’s customers are institutions and associations, government agencies of all sizes, financial services providers, medium-sized companies and international conglomerates.

Michelle Greeff, Novomind business development manager in Cape Town, says Novomind’s technology enables businesses to increase the number of digital customer relationships across all channels and to strengthen the value of these relationships.



“We are passionate about South Africa and would like our software solutions to create an impressive digital footprint all across the country.”