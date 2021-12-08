HPE appoints acting MD as President Ntuli gets promoted

Sandile Dube has been appointed acting MD of HPE in South Africa.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Sandile Dube as acting managing director for HPE in South Africa, effective 1 January 2022.

In a statement, the company says Dube’s predecessor, President Ntuli, has been promoted to a pan-regional role as director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa (UKIMESA) region.

“It is a great privilege to be given an opportunity to lead Hewlett Packard Enterprise in South Africa during an important time in our history,” says Dube.

“The South African team has shown great resilience to overcome challenges during the past year and are excelling as we pivot to an as-a-service business. I’m excited to continue this momentum and build on the success of my predecessor President Nutli.”

Dube, who is based at HPE’s Johannesburg office, will lead an organisation of nearly 150 team members spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Says the company: “He will be responsible for accelerating the strong momentum we have already seen in our transformation to an as-a-service company. HPE signed the first HPE GreenLake customer in South Africa seven years ago and Sandile is focused on continuing to build the business by delivering ongoing innovation and customer service excellence.”

Dube joined HPE 18 months ago as sales leader for South Africa. Prior to joining HPE, he worked as a sales manager at Dimension Data in South Africa.

According to HPE, Ntuli transitions to a role where he will lead HPE’s as-a-service transformation across the entire UKIMESA region.

As director for HPE GreenLake in UKIMESA, Ntuli will oversee customer accounts, channel partnerships and cloud solutions. He will relocate with his family to the UK.

“President and Sandile are exceptional leaders who showcase the talent that exists within HPE South Africa,” says Marc Waters, MD for UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa, HPE.

“President has brought great energy and a winning mentality to HPE in South Africa and is the perfect leader to run a pan-regional business that will define the future of HPE. Sandile has big aspirations for the HPE team in South Africa and has my full support as he continues to build our momentum in the market.”