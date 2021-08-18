Welcoming Dr Sibongiseni Tunzelana as new executive manager for Digital Transformation – Teaching and Learning business

Dr Sibongiseni Tunzelana.

Adapt IT is proud to announce that Dr Sibongiseni Tunzelana was appointed as the Executive Manager for the Digital Transformation – Teaching and Learning business within the Adapt IT Education Division recently, effective 12 July 2021. Dr Tunzelana is responsible for the development and execution of the expansion strategy of the Digital Transformation – Teaching and Learning business to the public and private higher education and corporate markets within South Africa and the rest of Africa.

Dr Tunzelana, a respected academic, digital innovator and ICT expert, brings strategic and operational business acumen with a wealth of experience in digital transformation and digital teaching and learning methodologies. Her work at Adapt IT Education will see her leveraging a proactive, smart-working team that is customer-obsessed and develop a future-fit digital transformation – teaching and learning strategy for the business. Another immediate priority is delivering quality digital transformation – teaching and learning services, including innovative value-added services and products in Africa.

As Adapt IT Education, innovation is at the centre of our DNA, and this is evident with the bespoke solutions that we continue to offer clients. The Digital Transformation – Teaching and Learning business unit may be in its infancy, but her extensive knowledge in academia and learning management systems will help advance the Adapt IT Education digital innovation agenda and be at the forefront of future-focused digital learning management strategies and solutions for institutions of higher learning and the corporate sector.

An accomplished professional, Dr Tunzelana is the recipient of several ICT awards in recognition of research and continued work in the ICT sector. In 2019, she won both Digital Leadership and Digital Woman, GovTech SITA ICT Public Service awards. In the same year, she was awarded the Distinguished Young Woman Researcher: Research and Innovation by the South African Women in Science awards (SAWiSA). She has been celebrated by the Mail and Guardian in its “Women Changing South Africa” series and recognised in 2019 for Woman Changing South Africa in Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation (STEMI). She is one of the 2017 South Africa’s 50 most inspiring women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as selected by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Inspiring Fifty and CoCreateSA.nl.

Over and above the ICT awards, she was invited to form part of a panel at the 2020 United Nations (UN) Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) High-Level Policy Dialogue on Emerging Technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as Tools for Scaling Up Action; Science, Technology and Innovation Forum. 2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, proposing human-centred African 4IR policy recommendations to diplomats, decision-makers, policy-makers and ministers of science, technology and innovation from various parts of the world.

Adapt IT Education is excited to have the talented and seasoned Dr Tunzelana, who will spearhead efforts to help the business reach its lofty ideals of advancing digital transformation in teaching and learning business growth in South Africa and Africa.

