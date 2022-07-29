MultiChoice bets on digital customer engagement

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice group CEO.

MultiChoice is scaling digital customer engagement solutions, as the pay-TV group seeks to move customers away from analogue processes.

The company released its 2022 Integrated Report yesterday, saying its customer satisfaction score (CSAT) improved year-on-year on the back of ongoing improvements to its customer experience journey.

MultiChoice reached a 75% digital adoption rate for its critical customer engagement fields in fiscal year 2022, and adoption of self-service digital payments increased by 46% year-on-year.

Technology has become a key catalyst for customer experience, with a significant number of industries now using digital solutions to improve consumer experience.

In the financial services and insurance industry, chatbots are being developed to answer consumers' questions regarding financial products.

Moreover, investments in artificial intelligence and chatbots across industries are expected to grow, as businesses seek to scale customer service and communications.

“We strive to create digital customer experiences supported by the clear design principles of ‘easy to join’, ‘great to stay’ and ‘watch your way’. These steps allow us to design and craft our customer journey to always be simple, convenient and accessible,” says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice group CEO.

“Our CSAT scores improved year-on-year on the back of ongoing improvements to our customer experience journey, with an aggregate score of 78% in FY22, up from 77% in FY21. We also doubled our loyalty scheme, DStv Rewards, opt-in user base, with tangible benefits already observed for our subscriber dormancy rates.

“Our customer care ambition is to continue to move away from analogue processes to digitally transformed ones, where we can fulfil all customer requirements with a digital and preferably self-service solution.

“We seek to tie our product to customer care and engagement in a truly integrated product set. Our WhatsApp, web and DStv app self-service platforms continue delivering a strong uptake, steadily substituting our traditional care channels with convenient customer-preferred options.”

In addition, Mawela says MultiChoice aims to further scale its video entertainment platform.

“Looking ahead, our performance is likely to be affected by the prevailing macro-economic challenges in our core markets. Nonetheless, we aim to further scale our video entertainment platform across our traditional linear pay-TV, OTT [over-the-top] and aggregation platforms, while passing through inflationary pricing in the majority of our markets and packages.

“We will continue to focus on tight cost management and efficiency drives to support the group’s profit and cash flow momentum. At the same time, with our rest of Africa business close to profitability, we will pursue the next stage of our evolution as we expand our portfolio of consumer services.”

According to the pay-TV company, its connected video business continues to drive OTT adoption through its focus on the user interface, user experience and local content offering.

In fiscal year 2023, Mawela says, MultiChoice aims to further complement the momentum in its proprietary service by expanding “our aggregation offering through our distribution partnership with Disney+, as well as through the launch of Streama, our dedicated connected streaming device”.