Netsurit recognised as elite MSP for 12th year in a row

Netsurit has been named as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Netsurit delivers remarkable results for its customers, ensuring business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure and resilient. Netsurit helps organisations accelerate growth, increase productivity and drive business excellence through digital transformation and innovation.

For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organisational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported and company and customer demographics. MSPs are ranked using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Netsurit to the 2022 MSP 501.

“Seeing what our global team has achieved throughout the last year makes me unbelievably proud,” said Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to our people, our clients and our partners for making this happen.”

This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are recognised on the Channel Futures website and will be honoured at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, 13-16 September, in Orlando, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organisations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid workforces.

“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. “The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analysed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from 1 February to 30 April 2022. The MSP 501 list recognises top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.