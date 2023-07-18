Top ICT tenders: Eskom focuses on software

While Eskom has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, the utility returns with a bang, with three tenders aimed at the software market.

In the first tender, the utility is calling for a contracts management solution that can integrate with the current relevant Eskom Tools as and when required. The company is currently using Oracle Primavera Contract Management, but Oracle has not been providing enhancements or bug fixes since the solution reached end of life in March 2017.

The second tender calls for a Risk Metrics Data subscription licence for treasury portfolio assessment. At the time of writing, the scope of work or terms of reference had yet to be posted to National Treasury’s eTender Portal, or Eskom’s Tender Bulletin website.

The technical evaluation criteria, however, specify the product must have been in the market for five or more years and the access control to data must be in line with information security standards, of which the source must be supplied for checking purposes.

Finally, the Eskom Academy of Learning content development department requires subscription to an e-learning development and video editing software that will enable it to modify existing e-learning content, as well as develop new content.

The required tool is also expected to allow for rapid content development, provide content library assets, deliver e-learning courses to every device and allow for the development of interactive courses and assessments.

Eskom closes the issue with a note to tenderers who participated in the video management system tender for the Gauteng cluster that it wishes to extend the validity date from 17 July to 17 September. The utility notes that due to unforeseen circumstances, the evaluation process is taking longer than originally envisaged.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is looking for a service provider to assist it with its POPIA compliance readiness assessment programme. The contract includes the development of a comprehensive POPIA implementation plan for ICASA, to ensure compliance on a continuous basis as part of its privacy framework, on a risk-based approach.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority wishes to source a service provider to supply technology consulting for a period of five years. The documentation specifies this will include supply, implementation, integration services and support of digital tools/platforms; inter alia engagement portal, updates to website, data warehouse/lake and analytics tool, data dashboards and reporting solution – with the requisite integration layer between deployed digital tools to the authority.



The Office of the Valuer-General (OVG) requires a service provider with suitable technical skills and experience to provide enterprise architecture services for a period of 42 months. These services will assist the OVG to acquire infrastructure and resources that align to its strategy, it says.



Limpopo’s Office of the Premier is advertising for an ICT infrastructure assessment of its provincial departments. The tender documentation reveals the Limpopo Provincial Administration has been reporting on ICT infrastructure challenges that disrupt service delivery over the past few years where departments have tried to address challenges individually without success. The assessment will include department head offices, district offices, circuit offices, clinics, hospitals, schools, libraries, traditional councils, Thusong services centres and departmental services centres.



Proposals are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform at the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA). The objective of the tender is to obtain a technology solution that adds value to ACSA’s existing security services and takes into account its existing system architecture.



The Mpumalanga Department of Finance wishes to appoint a service provider/s for the provision of an electronic sourcing system for a period of five years with an option to extend. The province expects bidders to provide customised and sustainable sourcing system services in relation to the Provincial Treasury’s needs through dedicated services managers.



The South African Social Security Agency invites bids from suitable service providers for the supply of a neurotechnology fingerprint matching solution, including hardware and software licences. This will provide for fingerprint search capability during the beneficiary enrolment process.



New tenders

Eskom

The utility wishes to procure a contracts management solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP2034CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 21 August 2023

­Tags: Software, contracts management

Eskom is also advertising for Risk Metrics Data subscription licence for treasury portfolio assessment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP2032CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 August 2023

­Tags: Software

Subscription is also sought for authoring tool software for e-learning content development and software editing tools.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 July – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP2075CX

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: 011 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 August 2023

­Tags: Software, content development, software development

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to assist it with its POPIA compliance readiness assessment programme on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000: Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022.

Tender no: ICASA 15/2023

Information: Bid administration, Tel: 012 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 8 August 2023

­Tags: Software, privacy, POPIA, services, professional services, consulting

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

The regulator wishes to source a service provider to supply technology consulting for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 July

Tender no: SAHPRA/2023/Technology Consulting/RFB003

Information: Malose Teffo, Tel: 012 501 0327, E-mail: malose.teffo@sahpra.org.za.

Closing date: 8 August 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, consulting

Office of the Valuer-General

A service provider is sought to provide enterprise architecture services for a period of 42 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 July – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: OVG (02) (2023/2024)

Information: NK Moatshe or C Shumbambiri, Tel: 078 422 2429, E-mail: kabelo.moatshe@ovg.org.za.

Closing date: 4 August 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, enterprise architecture, professional services

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

Provision of ICT infrastructure assessment is required for Limpopo provincial departments.

Compulsory briefing: 1 August

Note: This bid is only open to accredited service providers as per SITA Transversal contract RFB 1183. Only service providers approved to supply services for Limpopo province should respond to this bid. Bidders who are not registered on the SITA contract and are also not on the list of approved service providers within Limpopo province will not be considered.

Tender no: PRDP 92/2023/24

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: 015 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 August 2023

­­Tags: Hardware, services, professional services, consulting

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are requested for the supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 July – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: COR7136/2023/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: 011 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 1 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, security, services, support and maintenance

Department of Finance, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint a service provider(s) for a period of five years with an option to extend for the provision of an electronic sourcing system to the Mpumalanga Provincial Government for a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 13 July

Tender no: TREA/019/23/MP

Information: TC Cele, Tel:013 766 4119, E-mail: CeleTC@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 August 2023

­Tags: Software, electronic sourcing, e-sourcing

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to supply the software licences and hardware for fingerprint search capability during the beneficiary enrolment process.

Tender no: SASSA: 21-23-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Christine Mphahlele, Tel: 012 400 2412, E-mail: fingerprint2023@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 August 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, biometrics, fingerprint search

Validityextension

Eskom

Turnkey project for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a video management system, including all associated hardware, software and artificial intelligence capability in the Gauteng cluster, for a period of 12 months for the initial installation and 36 months for the replacement maintenance portion.

Note: The evaluation process is taking longer than originally envisaged, with the result that government requests bidders to confirm the extension of the tender validity of the offer to 17 September 2023.

Tender no: MWP1583DX-R

Information: Didimalang Motsemme, Tel: 011 800-5081, E-mail: MotsemD@eskom.co.za.

Original validity date: 17 July 2023

New validity date: 17 September 2023

­Tags: Software, contracts management