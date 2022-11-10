Building cyber trust together

For almost 30 years now, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with one of the leading cyber security companies in the world, WithSecure, to provide partners throughout Africa with the best-in-class cyber security technology for their customers. Having good partnerships has always been the main priority of Cybervision’s business, as it is not possible for just one person, institution or business to achieve cyber resilience on their own. Working together also helps to co-create products and services in order to combat modern cyber security threats that are still continually on the increase worldwide and need to be taken seriously to prevent detrimental consequences.

Focusing on helping deliver security outcomes to partners’ customers in order to match their desired business outcomes is one of Cybervision’s major priorities. And using WithSecure’s modular Elements cyber security platform simplifies the lives of partners and customers by providing an improved visibility and unmatched intelligence from deep automation, which is managed through a single security console. The platform’s offerings are also constantly refined on a regular basis in order for users to do a lot more with much less effort. This strategy enables the pre-eminent focus on other aspects of managing a business and its customers to take place. It is for this reason that cyber security needs to be an enabler rather than a blocker of any business, which boosts an organisation’s efficiency and helps support the necessary strategic goals in business markets.

WithSecure has the necessary expertise which, when shared with their Cybervision distributor in Africa, can help provide staff with the required support and training. It also helps staff to get involved with the most difficult cases directly through WithSecure’s Elevate service. Everyone needs to know their specific roles in order to achieve their desired security outcomes. The joint co-security approach also ensures the creation of security outcomes by collaborating on various aspects while using best-in-class technology that is needed to help develop all the required well-managed security offerings.