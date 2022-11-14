CipherWave moves data centre to new OADC facility

Tier one ISP and solutions provider CipherWave is moving its data centre from its Waterfall Park offices to a dedicated facility in the new Open Access Data Centre (OADC) in Isando, Johannesburg.

The move gives CipherWave its own secured and branded ‘data centre within a data centre’ and upgrades the CipherWave facilities from a tier two data centre to an ISO certified tier three data centre.

CipherWave CEO Wayne D’sa says the move to OADC’s hyperscale world-class, open-access, carrier-neutral data centre aligns with CipherWave’s growth strategy and will offer customers flexible, future-proof facilities with the same levels of service they have come to expect and depend on from CipherWave.

“CipherWave has existed for 13 years and we have managed our own data centre for 10, so this is a big move for us,” he says. The company had a 300m data centre in Midrand and will occupy a slightly larger space in phase one of the new OADC data centre in Isando. The new facility offers scope for expansion as needed and connects back to CipherWave’s current national network footprint. As an ‘anchor tenant’ of the OADC, CipherWave has also taken up dedicated offices within the facility with biometric security, locking down access to its floor space and premium areas for the use of its customers.

D'sa says customer migrations are under way, and the new facility will be officially open from 1 December this year.

“We have extended the same service levels and comforts our customers are accustomed to in the new data centre, while adding newer, upgraded and more scalable infrastructure. Given how competitive the data centre space is, we also wanted to ensure that we were able to offer competitive pricing for co-location and power to our customers and are extremely happy that we could maintain this position in the new facility,” D’sa says.

The move positions CipherWave to support the growing demand for cloud services and hosted data centres, as well as plans to expand the company’s footprint beyond South Africa, given our partnership with OADC and WIOCC, D’sa says.

“COVID-19 accelerated the move to the cloud, with companies opting to move to minimise the risks of having infrastructure in their offices. Companies now have to support hybrid workforces; they are also dealing with load-shedding and it is becoming more costly to maintain infrastructure on-site. We also see there has been significant investor confidence in the data centre space, with the expectation that uptake in these facilities is only going to get better,” he says.

CipherWave’s new Johannesburg OADC footprint adds to its existing data centre presence, which includes, Teraco Isando, Teraco Durban, Teraco Cape Town, African Datacentre Midrand and Hetzner Johannesburg.

“As we see the rise of data centres across South Africa, for us, the focus remains ‘host local and support local’,” D’sa says.

