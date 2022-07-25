Infobip, Microsoft collaborate to boost digital communications

Global cloud communications company Infobip has extended its collaboration with Microsoft, by making its WhatsApp and SMS channels available through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing.

This, the company says, will help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its communications-platform-as-a-service on Microsoft Azure last year, which added its omni-channel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms.

More and more, customers want to message a business rather than call, so brands need to accommodate them, Infobip says. Businesses using Dynamics 365 Sales can now use Infobip to build personalised customer communication campaigns using text messages and utilise WhatApp’s features such as graphics and video capabilities.

This includes sending personalised coupons to existing and potential customers to boost sales, collecting customer feedback to improve products and services, and sending event, appointment, or payment due date reminders.

Data from a single-view dashboard enables users of Dynamics 365 Sales to have a complete view of customer communications across these new channels, where they can see sent and delivered message reports.

The integration of Infobip's WhatsApp channel with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, will help marketing teams in enterprise companies to interact with customers where they are most likely to engage.

Veselin Vuković, VP of strategic partnership at Infobip, said the evolution of the company’s collaboration with Microsoft allows businesses to communicate with their customers using their preferred channel.

This, he says, helps improve the customer experience, increases loyalty, and boosts sales.

“Our network delivered 225 billion messages last year and is connected to 70% of the world’s mobile devices via 700 global telecom partners.”

Azure customers will also have the option of using existing Azure credits, as part of the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment program, to access Infobip’s cloud contact centre solution, Conversations.

Through this agreement, businesses can engage customers, partners, and sellers through existing Microsoft procurement relationships, while benefiting from Microsoft’s expertise and partner ecosystem, he ends.