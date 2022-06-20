Martin Oliver Transport teams up with Mix Telematics to drive down road risk

MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) Martin Oliver Transport offers a road transport service using two strategically placed operating centres in Northumberland and West Midlands, respectively. They operate a fleet of modern 44-tonne vehicles.

MiX Telematics made the transition from our old tracking and remote downloading system to their telematics solution easy and efficient. The transition didn’t affect the day-to-day running of the business at all. The staff looking after the project couldn’t have been any more helpful, says Michael Oliver, Director at Martin Oliver Transport.

Martin Oliver Transport has chosen MiX Telematics to provide in-depth data from its award-winning SaaS platform to optimise its fleet management capability. In addition to this, driver monitoring to improve safety has also been cited as an area of focus for the transport company and will be supported with in-cab alerts for safety-related events.

The fleet has also been equipped with an automated solution that accurately monitors driver hours and provides Martin Oliver Transport’s leadership with the ability to remotely download tachograph data.

We are very excited that Martin Oliver Transport, a company specialising in heavy haulage services throughout the UK, have signed a contract for their fleet. Their focus on ensuring the reduction of road risks for their drivers is perfectly aligned with MiX Telematics¡¯ goals and we look forward to many successful years together to lower road risk, says Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.