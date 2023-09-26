Top ICT tenders: SITA targets skills acquisition

SITA wants to appoint recruitment agencies and headhunting firms to decrease the time required to fill leadership vacancies.

Finding the right ICT core, senior management and executive leadership skills is a challenge for the private and public sectors. For the State IT Agency (SITA), however, with its pressure to deliver relevant and reliable technology solutions and services across government, skills acquisition has proven to be more challenging than expected.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 GovTech conference earlier this month, SITA CEO Dr Bongani Mabaso revealed: “We’ve had a couple of interviews, for example, for my executive infrastructure. We had two rounds of interviews and couldn’t find anyone. In another round, some people pulled away at the interview stage.”

Given the difficulties the agency has experienced, it has chosen to invite recruitment agencies and headhunters to request accreditation to join a panel of skills acquisition specialists. This is described as a transversal tender on National Treasury’s eTenders portal.

The tender documentation reveals the agency has split the scope of work into two categories. First is the appointment of recruitment agencies specialising in ICT core, critical and scarce skills. These agencies must have technical knowledge of modern and legacy ICT skills in ICT service delivery, hosting, networks, architecture, application development and maintenance, data analytics, systems support, change management and project management, says SITA. They must be able to search and attract suitable qualified candidates in line with requirements.

Headhunting firms, on the other hand, are required for senior management and executive leadership positions. These agencies must have extensive knowledge of senior management to executive leadership search, and be able to search and attract suitable qualified candidates in line with SITA’s requirements, as well as perform talent mapping to provide candidate data and insights.

The successful agencies will be expected to perform pre-qualification, candidate engagement and preliminary vetting, as well as potentially assisting SITA with the facilitation, screening, shortlisting, interviewing and offer process when the human capital management department needs capacity due to shortage of internal staff.

“The appointment of recruitment agencies or headhunting firms will afford SITA an increased hit-rate over and above decreasing the time to fill leadership vacancies. The expert management of the recruitment process will allow SITA to be well-presented as a brand and adequately manage any changes that may arise during the recruitment process,” says SITA.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The South African National Roads Agency wishes to appoint a service provider for local area network management services. The agency says it is looking for reputable service providers that have vast experience in providing general network management services through the application of information technology infrastructure library service management practices.

Transnet is looking for a competent service provider for the implementation of a project and portfolio management solution. As part of the Microsoft 365 rollout, Transnet says it has successfully piloted Project Online as a projects and portfolio management solution at Transnet engineering. It would now like to deploy this to all other Transnet operation divisions.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is looking for a cloud-based payroll solution with implementation and payroll support services. This will help it streamline and automate the process of calculating, managing and distributing employee compensation, including salaries, bonuses, increases, overtime payments, multiple payroll runs per month and deductions. The payroll system should be designed to ensure accurate and timely payroll processing, while complying with relevant legal and regulatory requirements.



The Council for Geoscience requires a service provider for the review and implementation of a SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, as well as support and maintenance. It should provide an integrated solution and a single view of the organisation’s information, processes and operations, as well as improve service offerings to employees, stakeholders and its board.



The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of data management in selected municipalities. The focus of the data management project is to support the selected municipalities to improve accuracy and completeness of billing, and address revenue leakages, the department says. “The municipalities largely depend on consumer data for billing; however, quality data and the accuracy thereof can provide substantial revenue growth, including bringing efficiency in revenue management and improve internal controls.”



The National Research Foundation is calling for the supply and support of Google Workspace and Vault services for the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. The observatory has used Google Workspace since the inception of the Square Kilometre Array project in 2010. The solution has scaled with the growth of the organisation and has become a critical business application used for collaboration, including calendar and resource management and document management, specifically in the science, engineering and business process areas, it says.



Sanral returns with an invitation to service providers to submit an expression of interest to join a panel for the supply of software training. The objective of the request is to offer training and development interventions that are aligned to the identified key result areas of employees, with the aim of improving organisational performance, it says.



Eskom is looking for information on an automated income tax tool for tax calculations, tax reporting and tax return submissions. The company’s group tax department needs a tool that will assist it in preparation of all companies within the Eskom Group annual tax calculation, disclosure for financial reporting purposes and the tax return process. The legal separation will require additional multiple calculations, tax reporting and tax returns in the same timeframe, adding more pressure to the already constrained resource team. The utility currently uses a manual process, with Excel spreadsheets.



SITA closes the issue with a request for information on a data loss protection (DLP) solution for its clients. It needs to be centrally managed via an agent or related centrally managed solution and with capabilities to deploy security end-user DLP agents and also monitoring through the SIEM and report at ease.



New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to establish an accreditation panel for recruitment agencies and headhunting firms for executives, senior management and ICT scarce skills positions. This is a transversal tender.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFA 2809/2023

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: Lunathi.Mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 October 2023

­Tags: Services, recruitment, skills

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral wishes to appoint a service provider for local area network management services for a period of five years.

Tender no: HO 1013/58000/2023/07

Information:Tender Office, Tel: 012 844 8000; E-mail: ProcurementHO12@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 31 October 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, networking, managed services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Proposals are invited for the implementation of a project and portfolio management solution for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 28 September, Microsoft Teams. Link to be requested via e-mail to Vongani.Hlungwani@transnet.net.

Tender no: TCC/2022/08/0243/11173/RFP

Information: Vongani Hlungwani, Tel: 011 308 4106, E-mail: Vongani.Hlungwani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 11 October 2023

­Tags: Software, services, project and portfolio management, PPM

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR is looking for a cloud-based payroll solution with implementation and payroll support services for a five-year period.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3594/09/10/2023

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 9 October 2023

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, payroll services, support and maintenance

Council for Geoscience

The council requires a service provider for the review and implementation of the SAP ERP system for 12 months, as well as support and maintenance for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 September

Tender no: CGS-2023-19F

Information: Frans Moshoeu, Tel: 012 841 1250, E-mail: fmoshoeu@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 19 October 2023

­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

COGTA wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of data management (revenue) in selected municipalities for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 October – Microsoft Teams. Link will be shared upon request.

Tender no: CoGTA (T) 13/2023

Information: Kgaugelo Tselana or Mogoma Sekgothe, Tel: 012 334 0912, E-mail: t13.2023@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 October 2023

­Tags: Services, software, data management

National Research Foundation

The NRF is calling for the supply and support of Google Workspace and Vault services for the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory for a period of three years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SICT/27/2023- 24

Information: Brendon Harris, Tel: 021 506 7300, E-mail: brendon@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 October 2023

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, unified communications, backup, storage, collaboration, services, support and maintenance

Expression of interest

Sanral

Service providers are invited to submit an expression of interest to join a panel for the supply of software training for Sanral for a period of three years.

Tender no: EOI NO SANRAL 1027/65210/2023/05

Information:Tender Office, Tel: 012 844 8000; E-mail: ProcurementHO9@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 23 October 2023

­Tags: Software, services, training and e-learning

Request for information

Eskom

Information is requested on an automated income tax tool for tax calculations, tax reporting and tax return submissions.

Tender no: MWP2195CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: 011 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 12 October 2023

­Tags: Software, tax

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for information on a DLP solution on behalf of its clients.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 September – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFI 2798-2023

Information: Nomfanelo Dyam, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: nomfanelo.dyam@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Oct 2023

­Tags: Software, services, security, data loss protection, DLP