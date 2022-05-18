Netsurit wins workplace culture award for unique, innovative Dreams Program

Leading global IT and digital transformation managed service provider Netsurit today announced that the company won the annual BDO Alliance award for workplace culture. The BDO Alliance Awards is an annual programme that recognises Alliance firms with outstanding business practices. The award was presented at BDO Alliance’s USA annual conference in Las Vegas. The award recognises companies for their outstanding business practices and workplace culture. Netsurit is especially pleased to win this award since supporting the “Dreams of the Doers” is our cause and core purpose. At Netsurit, that means supporting employees in working towards and achieving their personal dreams and ambitions and enabling customers to meet their business goals through superior IT and innovation. For Netsurit, culture is not a slogan, but something we live by and nurture every day in everything we do. Our Dreams Program is at the centre of who we are, how we communicate and interact, and how we treat customers.

Netsurit’s Dreams Program provides the tools, support system and encouragement to help employees identify and realise their top goals and dreams each year. These may include spending more time with family, completing an industry certification or applying to attend college and the steps needed to reach it. We believe in investing in our team because when people are more fulfilled, they are engaged, more effective and committed to providing better service to customers.

“This award fills me with unbelievable pride. I love the work that we do every day – and it’s about the people that choose to join our family,” says Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO. “A core part of our DNA is our culture and the underlying foundation of that is our Dreams Program. I want to thank all our people and dream coaches who live the Netsurit Dreams Program and our cause of supporting the Dreams of the Doers. This is your award.”

As every employee is different, each individual develops a unique plan and can choose to share their dreams with the team to enhance motivation and build strong relationships and bonds between staff members. For the company, it is extremely gratifying to see how staff respond and celebrate their achievements. In 2021, 75% of employees participated in the Dreams Program, a total of 150 dreams were achieved, and 1 390 Dream Connects were made (one-on-one sessions between staff members).

For more information, visit Netsurit and read more about the Dream Journey and Netsurit's culture.


