ITWebCloud2023 to tackle business optimisation for the future

ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit 2023

The 2023 ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit takes place on Tuesday 31 October at The Forum, in Bryanston, Johannesburg, and provides a platform for industry professionals to gain valuable insights as they navigate the dynamic cloud landscape.

One of the highlights of the summit is set to be a panel discussion on ‘Optimisation as a foundation of future business efficiency’, which will feature Rashika Ramlal, public sector country leader at AWS SA; Tumelo Zwane. CIO of the SIU; Unathi Thosago, CTO of Adcorp Group; and Mukondi Sikhwivhliu, CIO of Wesbank.

The panel will examine the optimisation of business operations in the digital era and how organisations can use it to address specific challenges.

Nomvuyo Tena, executive producer of the summit, says the discussion will cover key areas, such as security, compliance, and cost efficiency, highlighting the need to strike a balance between these often-competing priorities.

“The expertise of the panellists makes this conversation particularly valuable, as they bring diverse insights and experiences to the discussion, offering solutions and strategies for optimising business processes and achieving operational excellence,” says Tena.

Industry leaders, experts, and practitioners will converge at the summit to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in cloud computing and data centre management. From unlocking the potential of cloud to optimising data storage and security, the summit will be a catalyst for discussions about the future of IT infrastructure and solutions.

Attendance is free of charge for IT professionals and decision-makers from end-user organisations.

For more information and to register, go to the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre event portal.