NEC XON Systems attains Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security designation

Armand Kruger, Head of Cyber Security at NEC XON Systems.

NEC XON Systems, which positions itself as a leading provider of digital cyber security solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved a Solutions Partner for Security designation in the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. This milestone marks a significant achievement for NEC XON Systems' digital cyber security strategy, reinforcing its commitment to helping customers defend against the latest cyber security threats.

As a Solutions Partner for Security, NEC XON Systems is well positioned to accelerate the growth of its digital cyber security business. The designation showcases its extensive expertise and technical capabilities in leveraging Microsoft's advanced security solutions to provide proactive cyber analytics, alerts and threat investigations.

Testament to hard teamwork

Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON Systems, expressed his excitement about the achievement, stating: "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. The Solutions Partner for Security designation reflects that we are now better equipped to anticipate the latest cyber threats and deliver robust defence strategies to safeguard our customers' businesses."

NEC XON Systems has been a powerhouse in Microsoft Security Solutions for a considerable period, and this designation further illuminates the organisation's capabilities in crafting innovative security solutions. By harnessing the power of Microsoft 365 Defender (XDR), Azure cloud security tools and Microsoft Sentinel, NEC XON Systems can enable rapid threat response across multiple attack vectors, including identity, endpoints, e-mail and data.

With the Solutions Partner for Security designation, NEC XON Systems cements its place as a trusted Microsoft partner. The company remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that help organisations stay one step ahead of cyber threats and protect their digital assets effectively.