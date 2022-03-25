TouchFree ID arrives for UKG InTouch DX Timeclock

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery and workforce management solutions, today announced the UKG InTouch DX Timeclock has been enhanced with UKG TouchFree ID, a facial-scan option that helps people feel safer, punch faster and securely unlock access to scheduling, time off and other workplace information through a contactless experience.

TouchFree ID provides a secure, touchless option for people to interact with the DX. In one mode, TouchFree ID can be set to quickly and conveniently enable people to punch in and out for their shifts or breaks without ever touching the DX. Additionally, TouchFree ID can be configured to instantly unlock access to an employee’s personalised DX home screen to: view curated SmartLanding notifications; compare their scheduled time with actual time worked with My Time to verify accuracy of their recorded punches and resolve punch exceptions; request time off; check their schedule; or change job codes.

“UKG has made punching as quick as unlocking a mobile phone. We love the convenience of TouchFree ID. Our people are impressed by how sleek the InTouch DX clocks are and how easy TouchFree ID is,” said Stephen Tinetti, workforce optimisation manager at Bupa Villages and Aged Care. “The DX has been a game-changer since we first introduced it to our workforce and we’re excited to see what UKG is planning to deliver next.”

Developed with dual visible and infrared light cameras, TouchFree ID is designed to provide an inclusive experience for all people, regardless of skin complexion, height, whether they use glasses, have facial hair or work in very dark or brightly lit environments. For people who struggle with fine motor co-ordination, entering an ID number or registering a finger scan is replaced with a simple glance at the camera. Reducing the amount a person touches a shared surface also helps to create healthier workplaces.

“It’s been more than 40 years since UKG introduced the first-ever computerised timeclock, and we’re proud to build on this heritage of innovation by offering a fully touchless facial-scanning experience that’s developed to support all people,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product officer at UKG. “Whether it’s exceptional mobile experiences or our next-generation DX timeclock, UKG is committed to solutions that empower people to navigate their life-work journeys.”

TouchFree ID was created with employee privacy and security at the forefront. During enrolment, the InTouch DX prompts employees to consent to their use of TouchFree ID. UKG leverages proprietary software that captures a unique numerical template for each user’s face which cannot be used to reproduce an actual image. TouchFree ID does not recognise a printed photo, digital image or video of a person, also helping to ensure that only the individual employee can record a punch or access their personalised home screen.

“One of the things we love most about being a UKG customer is the collaborative process UKG takes to developing new products and experiences, like TouchFree ID,” said Tinetti. “By involving organisations like ours in the process, it demonstrates that UKG truly wants to make a difference for the people showing up on the frontlines of work every day.”

