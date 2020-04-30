Govt eyes WhatsApp, SMS for special COVID-19 grant registrations

The Department of Social Development (DSD) is looking to online channels such as WhatsApp, to drive applications for government’s social relief grant.

This follows a trial run using the popular social messaging app as an application system for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant at the weekend.

Announcing the R500 billion COVID-19 economic and social relief plan last week, president Cyril Ramaphosa revealed government will set up a COVID-19 grant, to financially support unemployed individuals.

The nation-wide lockdown has been a financially challenging time for many South Africans and their households. To alleviate some of the pressure, government is providing social relief in the form of food parcels and financial aid to citizens and businesses.

The Social Relief of Distress Grant, which will see unemployed persons receive R350 for six months, starting in May to October, is the latest government relief measure.

To apply for this particular social grant, the DSD advises applications be lodged electronically over and above any other available means of lodging such applications.

According to the department, the applicable measures include sending a WhatsApp message to 0600 123 456 and selecting SASSA, or an e-mail to SRD@sassa.gov.za.

“We are still finalising additional access channels, including SMS, self-help desks and an online application process. We will give information on these soon,” says social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

“For people with no access to technology, volunteers will be trained to assist applicants who cannot use technology and will be provided with gadgets to capture details on behalf of applicants. We have already received commitments from the NYDA, NDA and Community Development Workers in some of the provinces to assist.

“Notification of the outcome for an application for the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant will be provided in the same manner in which the application was made.”

But wait…

Although it has tested the application system, the DSD says the grant can only be applied for once the directions, which will provide details on how the grant will be implemented, have been publicised.

According to Zulu, the special COVID-19 grant will be implemented in terms of the existing avenue provided for by the social relief of distress channel, which is administered in accordance with the provisions as set in the Social Assistance Act, 2004.

The framework is currently administered through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the minister states.

“The new special COVID-19 SRD grant requires a rather more complex approach, as the beneficiaries are not on the SASSA database or other government grant support programmes. It was therefore necessary to introduce new systems and new qualification criteria, and amend some regulations.

“The system will go live immediately when the regulations are published and we envisage to start making payments by 15 May 2020. Those who have applied during the trial run will be contacted to provide further information.”

Qualifying criteria

Despite being targeted at the unemployed, there are still specific criteria stipulating who will be eligible to receive the social relief grant.

The social development department highlights that applicants must be South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees registered on the home affairs system.

The applicants must be above the age of 18, unemployed, not receiving any income, not receiving any social grant, and not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and do not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits.

More on the list of criteria is that the applicants must not be receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and not a resident in a government-funded or -subsidised institution.

According to the department, prospective applicants will need to provide compulsory information, such as ID number or Department of Home Affairs permit, name and surname as captured in the ID, gender and disability, banking details, contact details as well as proof of residential address.

In terms of payment, it will be made mainly through the applicants’ bank accounts and cash send measures through banks.

“The benefit/grant will be paid from the date of approval up to the end of October 2020, provided the qualifying criteria listed continues to be met. So if applicants apply in June, their payments will be from June and there will be no back-pay.

“Applicants should note that by virtue of application, all applicants grant consent to SASSA to verify their residency, sources of income and/or social security benefits with government departments and financial institutions; all ID/permits will be cross-checked against other data sources.

“False applications will give rise to possible prosecution,” warns Zulu.