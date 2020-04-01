McAfee only vendor named as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers

Rajiv Gupta, SVP Cloud Security BU, McAfee

According to Gartner: “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.”

To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognising vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50+ published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.5 stars or higher. McAfee received 90 reviews and an overall 4.6 rating for McAfee MVISION Cloud as of 20 February 2020.

“We are proud to be recognised as the Customers’ Choice for CASBs in 2020,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice-president and general manager of cloud security, McAfee.

“McAfee is committed to helping our customers protect their data and defend against threats both on the device and in the cloud. In today’s world of well-informed and discerning customers, rigorously validated customer reviews are the true mark of value and quality. We exist to serve our customers and this kind of recognition reinvigorates our commitment to innovate and evolve the MVISION platform so that our customers can safely leverage the cloud to accelerate their business.”

McAfee also received research recognition by being positioned as a leader in the 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers”[1] for the third consecutive year.

[1] 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” by Steve Riley, Craig Lawson, 22 October 2019. *McAfee was previously listed as Skyhigh Networks because McAfee closed its acquisition of the company in January 2018.