ZTE paves the road to the digital ecosystem in 5G Summit 2021

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of advanced telecommunications equipment, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions for consumers, operators, businesses and public sector customers, today hosted its 5G Summit and User Congress 2021 by means of live streaming. In support of ZTE and its technological innovations, many industry partners such as the GSMA, Omdia, CCS Insight, China Mobile, Hutchison Drei Austria and China Telecom attended this year’s 5G Summit and User Congress.

With the theme “Digital Road to Ecosystem”, industry thought leaders brought to the table in-depth discussions entailing sizzling topics of 2021, focusing on the 5G ecosystem oriented to the future. In the opening speech, Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE Corporation, mentioned that “ZTE has been deeply involved in ICT for 36 years and continues to innovate in end-to-end technology. Solutions such as radio access, wired access, core networks, all-optical bearer networks, IP data networks, computing infrastructure, energy, cloud service components, digital applications and terminals all help operators lay the foundations for the digital transformation of societies and industries.”

Digital technologies have the potential to boost more inclusive and sustainable growth by spurring innovation, generating efficiencies and improving services. This was further iterated by GSMA CEO John Hoffman who mentioned that “5G, together with AI, IOT and big data bring to us the era of intelligent connectivity, turning on digitisation across all industries. Over the next decade, a wave of mobile-led technology unicorns will be born from 5G and will drive our future economies.”

The success of digital transformation depends on one essential requirement: breaking down silos. Shaun Collins, CCS Insight Executive Chairman, speaking at the 5G Summit and User Congress, said: “5G is so much more than the next 'G'; it is a foundational technology. To succeed, we should recognise that 5G has become a team game – carriers, hyperscalers, equipment providers, systems integrators, software developers will be key to success as 5G matures.” Collaborating with partners and industrial leaders will gain 5G commercial success.

ZTE further showcased true 5G capabilities through remote visits with their partners and operators. Together with Hutchison Drei Austria, ZTE launched the first Pilot 5G SA network to support the full 5G-SA capabilities. There was also an inclusion of the visit to L’Aquila Italy, where ZTE is working with the academia to create a building structure health monitoring solution for the safety for the people of L’Aquila, including the monitoring earthquake shockwaves. ZTE also showcased the use of advanced 5G in medical applications.

ZTE experts also shared their insights on ground-breaking technologies such as Radio Composer, which highlights a revolutionary way to manage and optimise radio resources by changing the traditional "best effort" to "always optimal”, leverages machine learning of user behaviour and network traffic patterns to choose the optimal combination of available spectrum resources. 5G intelligent BBU with intrinsic AI offers the industry's highest capacity very compact BBU with highly integrated processing capabilities. Also shown was Slicestore and 5G SA best practice for 5G commercialisation enabling the new 5G business models of 2B and 2C.

ZTE has been staying true to its original aspirations, and is striving to connect "individuals, families, enterprises and society" with ceaseless efforts and innovation. ZTE is determined to fulfil its vision and mission, that is, "to enable connectivity and trust everywhere", and "to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future". The 5G Summit and User Congress is a perfect example illustrating the strategic success the industry has had so far in the entire 5G ecosystem.

