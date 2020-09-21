Cape Town International Airport pilots thermal imaging cameras

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has deployed thermal security camera systems as one of the methods to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for travellers.

The piloting of the cameras come as SA lifts international travel restrictions, with international borders opening up next month, as part of government’s easing of restrictions under level one lockdown.

While intercontinental travel will be allowed across all African countries, international travel will only be allowed to and from lower risk countries.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to have an unprecedented impact on SA’s society and economy, healthcare and technology companies have been racing to rollout smart, connected devices to facilitate screening and monitoring of employees and customers.

The thermal temperature screening cameras, developed by thermal solutions provider Flir Systems, use artificial intelligence technology to provide contactless temperature screening, by detecting and measuring the infrared energy of people at CTIA.

The cameras then convert that information into an electronic image that shows the temperature of the person being measured, which should be 36.5°C to 37°C.

The thermal cameras will be located at all entrances to the terminal building at CTIA, and allow screening to be automatically conducted, while passengers walk past the cameras.

Chris Bainter, VP of business development at Flir Systems, says the camera devices are set up to sound an alarm if the person’s temperature is too high.

“The ability of thermal-camera technology to take instant readings has quickly made it a preferred tool for frontline screening.

’’Emirates Airlines has a similar system running, with temperature screening for passengers travelling on US and UK flights departing from Dubai International Airport, a signal that such measures may represent the ‘new normal’ in air travel,” notes Bainter.

Other COVID-19 containment measures adopted by CTIA include installing electronic screens to provide travellers with information on COVID-19, providing training for airport staff and implementing contactless and social distancing measures throughout the airport.

Under the new level one lockdown, travellers will be able to use one of the three main airports: King Shaka, OR Tambo or CTIA.