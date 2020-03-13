Uber’s lost and found index reveals startling insights

Ride-hailing company Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index for 2019, which gives a snapshot of what riders commonly lost and the most surprising forgotten items in cars.

According to the index, the most forgetful days for Uber riders are Saturdays and Sundays, and late at night – between 11pm and 1am.

On Mondays, Uber riders are most likely to forget watches; on Tuesdays, they are most likely to forget headphones; on Wednesdays, riders are most likely to forget laptops; and on Sundays, Uber riders are most likely to forget cakes.

The report lists the following as the 10 most commonly forgotten items: phone, camera, wallet, keys, purse/backpack, clothing, glasses, headphones and vape/e-cig.

Riders aren’t only leaving the usual items behind – they’re forgetting everything from eight-week-old Chihuahuas, to Harry Potter Magic Wands, to beard oil and so much more.

The index says these are among the 50 most unique lost items in Uber rides: a Star Wars skateboard, medical marijuana pipe, Venetian masquerade mask, deer antlers, a welding helmet, an Elvis cape with jewels on it, dirty laundry and a special pizza costume.

The index says the 10 most “forgetful” cities are all in the US: East Alabama; Gallup, New Mexico; Cookeville, Tennessee; Mississippi Delta; Boone, North Carolina; Sioux City, Iowa; South Georgia; Mankato, Minnesota; College Station, Texas; and Tallahassee, Florida.