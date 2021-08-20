Five steps to growing your small business

Your small business has been doing consistently well since you launched it several months ago. However, suddenly it seems as if business may be slowing down. Your product or service is excellent, but you are not reaching enough new customers; the truth is that in the beginning stages of any business, referrals and walk-ins can only take you so far.

Try implementing the following five steps to trigger small business growth:

Step 1: Create a website

Small businesses don’t generally have a lot of cashflow on hand. That’s why a website builder is a great way to get online quickly and cost-effectively. Domains.co.za’s Site Builder offers hundreds of templates and 'drag & drop' functionality, so you can have a professional website live within hours. From just R100 per month (domain name* and monthly hosting included) you can reach a wider network of people searching for what you sell.

Step 2: Market your business

Just because you cannot afford a marketing team yet, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be doing any marketing. Marketing does not need to be expensive, or target a large audience, in order to be effective. Just be consistent with whatever you think you can manage on your own and keep up the pace.

Start with a social media page and create one post per week – this will help you create awareness about your product, or service, and build relationships with new potential customers. Not getting enough traction on your posts? Start posting to more than one social platform or try boosting your ads to a targeted audience. A monthly newsletter to your current opted-in customer base can help you nurture the relationships you already have. Learn about and follow the online trends that will work in your industry.

Step 3: Track your results

Now that you are active online, you need to start tracking your results. Use Google Analytics on your website and start tracking your social media efforts to obtain some insights as to who your potential customers are, how much traffic your website is getting and where they are coming from. Tracking statistics like these can help you measure what is working and what isn’t.

Step 4: Build a team

When the time comes to build a team, do it! You can’t know or do it all yourself; with the right people at your side, you can take your business where you want it to go. The right team players can help you improve your service and build relationships. Before you employ anyone, take the time to formulate and create a sustainable company culture that will help you attract and retain the right talent.

Step 5: Manage your team

A growing team requires streamlined internal and external communications to improve productivity. Hosted PBX in the Cloud by Domains.co.za is just the solution. Not only can you make uncapped* crystal-clears calls from anywhere to anywhere, but you can also use the solution for web conferencing and live chat, etc*, to ensure every member of your staff, even the remote ones, are 100% on top of things.

Domains.co.za is a local domain name and website hosting company based in Johannesburg. Our focus is mainly on start-ups and small to medium-sized businesses, which is why we offer value-added plug-and-play solutions to help take your business online quickly and cost-effectively.

* Terms and conditions apply.

