What can WhatsApp Business API do?

If you’re asking the question: “What can WhatsApp Business API do?” then you want to know how it can benefit your business.

And this exploratory approach has probably already gotten you pretty far, especially when too many business people are pretty keen to hang on to the way things have always been. Yes, the WhatsApp Business API is changing the face of customer communication, and no, it’s not going to go away.

So, if you’re eager to leverage the power of the current 1.6 billion users (and counting) then let’s chat about why this technology is creating such a powerful business buzz.

WhatsApp for Business vs WhatsApp Business API

WhatsApp for Business is the baby brother of the WhatsApp Business API. It’s worth putting that information out there because there is a significant difference between the two and their capabilities.

But what can WhatsApp Business API do that has us all so excited?

Why choose WhatsApp Business API?

We’ve highlighted just a few of the benefits that this smart system adds to businesses. As you read through, consider how these advantages would look in your business.

Instant communication

Most of us are familiar with the WhatsApp messaging app and the super-fast, super-simple way we can share audio files, images, video and location with friends and family. Group messaging and video calls are now an essential part of family communication and the easiest way to let everyone know when Rachel’s baby has been born and that Uncle Ed’s ingrown toenail is playing up again.

Take the convenience of this platform, the fact that it processes roughly 600 billion messages every day, and hand it over to businesses. Can you see where we’re going with this?

Today’s consumers are demanding and impatient, which makes instant communication a critical tool for savvy businesses. In fact, IM apps are surging ahead as the preferred channel of communication between customers and businesses.

Automated messages

Our lives are busy and we need reminders to do something, or be somewhere. The WhatsApp Business API platform offers amazing ways of adding value to your customers with automated templates that can send:

Appointment reminders;

Verification codes;

Order confirmations; and

Shipping or delivery alerts.

These messages are personalised and secure, with templates that can be crafted to engage your audience with timely and accurate information.

Conversational commerce

We don’t always have the time for a voice call, and we’re never quite sure if our email has reached the intended recipient. Millennials don’t like talking on the phone anyway, and COVID is keeping older ones at home who would ordinarily pop into your store to talk to customer service.

That makes WhatsApp a preferred choice for most of us. A real-time B2C conversation with the ability to drop a voice note, a picture or a proof of payment is just about as easy as it gets.

When managed well, this channel can integrate into your CRM software, website, social and accounting platforms. How useful would a tracked, contextual conversation be to your sales or customer care team?

Better brand support

Your business is so much more than a string of numbers. Therefore, creating a business profile on WhatsApp that is branded and includes all the information your customers need allows you to stand out from the crowd and highlight your business personality.

When setting up your WhatsApp Business API, you will need to work through a dedicated partner to verify your business. This gives your customers peace of mind that they’re dealing with a reputable brand and their communication is secure.

Meet your customers where they are

When was the last time your home phone rang – and you answered it? Today, we simply don’t use channels of communication that we haven’t initiated, or answer when we don’t know who’s on the other end.

Your customers are on WhatsApp, which means you can interact with them in a transparent, friendly and secure way. They’re also on Facebook, which is perfect because WhatsApp and Facebook are best friends and these two channels integrate beautifully.

Omnichannel communication is a very real thing and your customers will likely interact with your business in a dozen ways – basically, whatever suits them best. Is your business up to the task?

Sadly, this app falls down when it comes to important tasks like making the perfect cup of coffee in the morning. But here’s where it shines:

Offers instant communication between customers and businesses.

Automated and templated messages for reminders, codes or confirmations.

Engaging real-time B2C conversations that make your sales and customer service team look good!

Verified, secure and engaging brand support for your business.

Meet your customers on their preferred platform.

Honestly, we’ve just scratched the surface of what the WhatsApp Business API can do. We’re certain that all the big brains out there are busy working on something clever as we speak, finding newer and better ways to keep our customers engaged and happy.

What can WhatsApp Business API do for your business? Contact us and find out.