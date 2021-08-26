1-grid renews partnership with UCT’s Genesis Project to boost budding entrepreneurs

Local web hosting company 1-grid is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with UCT’s Genesis Project. In celebration of entrepreneurship in South Africa, 1-grid is once again a proud sponsor and partner of this practical element of the Postgraduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship offered by UCT.

With only 50 spots available each year, The Genesis Project is a highly competitive programme that requires student groups to set up and successfully run a small business. In a bid to learn business leadership and management skills, students must fundraise for start-up costs, take their product to market and showcase innovative business skills. The project ends off with the UCT Genesis Award ceremony as well as an expo for students to showcase their businesses, attended by relevant industries and members of the UCT community.

While entrepreneurship has been an integral part of the South African economic landscape for some time, the pandemic has highlighted its importance even more. From curbing unemployment to boosting the economy, 1-grid understands the need for small businesses to thrive, particularly online. “Having a digital presence is more important than ever,” says 1-grid CEO Thomas Vollrath. “With South Africa’s shift to online shopping and cashless payments, we want to help the entrepreneurs of today with all the necessary tools to get online and meet consumers where they are spending a significant amount of browsing time. We are excited to once again be a part of The Genesis Project, and see these businesses grow and thrive online.”

In an effort to support the students in building an online presence with a limited budget, their introduction to the world of e-commerce will be powered by 1-grid! Each team will receive an all-in-one solution to help them get started online, over the next year. This includes access to a DIY website builder, .co.za domain name registration, a business e-mail package and a DV certificate to ensure their websites are safe and secure. Additionally, 1-grid will be a cash sponsor of The Genesis Project’s launch event.

The launch and expo will be held at Bootleggers in the Cape Quarter from 5pm to 9pm on 1 September 2021, says Genesis Project Convener and Lecturer, Stuart Hendy. The theme for this year’s class is: ‘Leveraging new technology for a green student market’, and is particularly relevant in today’s progressive business climate.”

The 2021 Genesis Project teams include:

Venture and Co – Offering the GrowPod, a self-automated vertical hydroponic system that solves the three main problems South Africans face when growing their own vegetables –time, space and skill.

Yalo – A slim-design cardholder made from environmentally friendly and sustainable hemp. The cardholders are made with RFID blocking capabilities to prevent unwanted taps from occurring.

Working Title – An accessible online platform where all artists – from casual doodlers to freshly graduated students and seasoned professionals – can display and sell their art to the general public.

SteppingStones – An online marketplace that aims to provide customers with a convenient platform to purchase fruits and vegetables at an affordable cost.

1-grid’s mantra is “small business is our business”. The company is dedicated to bringing a one-stop shop solution to SMEs wanting to get online, from web hosting, domain registration and website design, to website security and even business e-mail hosting – everything a small business needs to get online. 1-grid’s products are designed to be simple to use, easy to manage and flexible in terms of business needs and budget.