ITWeb’s BPM & Automation Summit to be held on 29 June

Businesses in every industry need to maximise productivity, cut expenses to the bare minimum and operate with as much efficiency as possible if they hope to succeed in today’s economy. Hyperautomation can help them do all of this.

Hyperautomation, in essence, is the use of automation technologies to streamline each and every process possible within the business, to enable repetitive and mundane tasks to run without the need for any manual intervention.

However, there are also a number of challenges that can come with hyperautomation projects, and many companies simply don’t know where to start.

With this in mind, ITWeb has announced that its BPM & Automation Summit will be held on 29 June at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Themed “Hyperautomation: Enabling the next digital age”, the event will delve into how organisations are adopting automation technologies, such as robotic process automation, process mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain tangible benefits and a competitive advantage in the market.

According to Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, hyperautomation has become a staple for organisations and businesses that are intent on extracting the best opportunities from their digital transformation efforts, to remain ahead of the curve.

It is no longer enough for organisations to adopt simple business process automation, as a more holistic approach and solution such as hyperautomation helps them not only automate, but integrate business processes too.

Moreover, she says, hyperautomation is particularly beneficial to entities encumbered with legacy operations or low levels of automation. “These businesses can see real and rapid results through process automation and infrastructure automation, and will quickly increase connectivity, agility and efficiency within their business operations.”

She says the event promises to be the largest gathering of qualified end-users of business process management, automation and robotic process automation professionals, and is a must for anyone who is looking at adopting and implementing technological solutions to will help with their hyperautomation journeys.

Attendees will gain insights from leading global business process management, RPA, machine learning, artificial intelligence and hyperautomation thought leaders and experts, and will hear about latest tech trends from leading global vendors.

In addition, the event provides a great opportunity to network with industry peers, and will also play host to a range of informal “meet and greet” sessions with leading industry experts and speakers. “Finally, it will feature several case studies that showcase how industry players have successfully adopted hyperautomation,” ends Lawlor.