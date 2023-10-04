Innovative IOT solution developers win ‘sustainathon’ prize

Team Amanzi Impilo won the TCS Sustainathon South Africa.

Team Amanzi Impilo from the University of Cape Town emerged as the winner of the 2023 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Sustainathon South Africa.

The sustainathon is a global challenge to inspire the youth to envision a sustainable future by leveraging digital technologies to solve real-world problems.

It enables young minds to collaborate with private companies, non-profit organisations and government agencies to co-create solutions to sustainability challenges.

According to a statement, Team Amanzi Impilo was selected from among 10 finalists for their innovative solution to this year’s theme of sustainable water and sanitation management.

The team’s solution involved the use of internet of things technology in grey water recycling for non-potable uses, by utilising the power of technology to safely and efficiently recycle grey water, and ensure a zero water wastage household.

TCS Sustainathon South Africa was open to current and graduate students, from the age of 18, from any of the country’s universities.

This year’s event, the second South African edition, focused on finding ways to harness innovative ideas and solutions in addressing critical water and sanitation challenges faced by the country’s communities.

“The idea behind the second TCS Sustainathon South Africa was to inspire our youth to advocate for a more sustainable world,” notes Langa Dube, country manager, TCS South Africa.

“By allowing students to tap into the power of technology, communities and our partner ecosystem, I can confidently say the work they have presented here could have a real impact on South Africa’s critical water and sanitation challenges.”

The TCS Sustainathon is a global initiative that is also held in the UK, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Team Disruptors from the University of Johannesburg won second prize, while Teams Pathfinders (from Eduvos College, Health Science Academy and Rosebank College) and Water-Wise Professionals (from University of Witwatersrand) tied for third place.

The winning team won R30 000, while the second placed team won R20 000, with R10 000 for third place. The other finalist teams received R5 000. Participants were presented with potential TCS internship opportunities.

To build on their ideas, participants had the opportunity to work with TCS Sustainathon partners Geekulcha, Ubuhlebakhe Water, SkillsLab and the City of Tshwane Municipality.

Dube says: “Congratulations to all the finalist teams for their great work. They have proved innovation can be a powerful tool to shape a better tomorrow.”