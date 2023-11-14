Mint Group wins four accolades at IAMCP SA Partner of the Year Awards

The awards serve as a powerful motivator for Mint Group.

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) held its first-ever South Africa Gala Dinner and Partner Awards at Randpark Golf Club on 9 November 2023.

The event was a resounding success, attracting a large and diverse gathering of South African Microsoft channel partners. The atmosphere was one of celebration, camaraderie and recognition as the IAMCP honoured the outstanding achievements of its partners.

In his keynote address, Lionel Moyal, Channel Partners Lead – Africa Region at Microsoft, highlighted the critical role that Microsoft channel partners play in driving innovation and growth within the South African IT industry. He commended the IAMCP for its efforts in supporting and empowering channel partners, emphasising the organisation's valuable contribution to the success of the Microsoft ecosystem.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards. These awards recognise the exceptional contributions of Microsoft channel partners in various areas, including community engagement, financial services, retail, public sector, education, ISV and innovative solutions.

Mint Group was among the esteemed recipients, taking home the coveted titles of Microsoft Community Partner of the Year, Microsoft FSI Partner of the Year, Microsoft Retail Partner of the Year and Microsoft P2P Partner of the Year. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, its dedication to its clients and its unwavering support for the Microsoft ecosystem.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards," said Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group. "This recognition is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team and we are immensely grateful to our clients for their continued partnership. These awards serve as a powerful motivator for us to continue striving for excellence and delivering exceptional value to our clients and the Microsoft community."

The IAMCP South Africa Gala Dinner and Partner Awards concluded with a lively networking session, providing an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with industry peers, forge new relationships and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The event's success underscores the IAMCP's commitment to fostering a thriving Microsoft channel partner community in South Africa. By providing valuable resources, training and support, the IAMCP empowers channel partners to achieve their full potential and contribute to the continued growth and success of the Microsoft ecosystem in the region.