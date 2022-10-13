TymeBank takes financial tech to township

Mirriam Khosa, owner of Tiny’s Spaza Shop in Daveyton, being onboarded by TymeBank ambassador Portia Coetze during the launch of the TymeBank, Khona La partnership to support SMEs in townships.

Digital-only bank TymeBank is broadening its reach, taking financial technology to township businesses through a partnership with a chain of spaza shops, Khona La Local Stores.

The partnership announced today will sees spaza shops in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, being empowered with budget technology solutions from TymeBank that makes it easy for customers to make cashless payments.

In a statement, the bank says its TymePOS point-of-sale solution, an app that turns any NFC-enabled cellphone into a tap-and-go payment device for debit and credit card payments, will now be used by the chain of independently-owned township-based spaza shops.

This, as the country experiences growing interest from public and private entities to help formalise township-based enterprises, empower them to adopt emerging technologies and embrace the digital economy.

To this end, TymeBank says its partnership with Khona La Local Stores will help various store merchants in Daveyton set up TymeBank business accounts and start using TymePOS.

“What excites us about this partnership is the opportunity to help local entrepreneurs to transform their businesses by providing the latest technology,” says Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank.

“Spaza shops offer a valuable service to communities and their success can fuel much-needed job creation in our townships.

“TymePOS is easy to set up, easy to use, offers next day settlement, monthly transaction reports and all this with no paperwork, making it a potential game-changer for these businesses.”

In addition, as part of the partnership, TymeBank has made new smartphones available to store owners for the trial period.

All selected Khona La network partners will have an everyday business account set up so they can begin transacting right away.

The participating spaza shops will then be able to accept card payments (cashless transactions) for as little as R20.

Commenting on the initiative, Khona La Local Stores founder Mxolisi G Buthelezi says: “This venture is a wise choice to boost the township's economy and further reveal untapped potential.

“Without cash, people in the townships sometimes suffer as they are forced to wait in long queues at ATMs or, worse, travel to shopping malls, using the little money they have to cover other costs like taxi fares.

“We are grateful to TymeBank for this relationship. Now people can just use their bank card khona la, around the corner, at their local store.”