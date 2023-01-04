Interpol, SAPS warns of online jobs, social media scams

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has sounded warning bells over an online scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers in South Africa.

The Interpol through its National Central Bureau (NCB) office in Pretoria issued the warning, saying the organisation has noted “inaccurate and false reporting” by a news agency website Malaysiadigest.com inviting job seekers to join Interpol in SA.

“In an article headlined ‘take the first step to join Interpol South Africa’ inaccurate salary figures are grossly inflated and overstated. Interpol South Africa therefore takes this opportunity to enlighten members of the public about the mandate and recruitment process of Interpol,” says Interpol.

“The NCB whose offices are based in Pretoria is the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) lead agency for transnational police investigations linked to South Africa. It is a source of international intelligence information enabling SAPS to address South Africa’s crime challenges from a global perspective.

“It is staffed by trained police officers and support staff who joined the SAPS through the applicable recruitment processes.

“Interpol SA urges the public to be vigilant and not fall for any job scam. Such activities must be reported on the crime stop hotline number on (086) 001 0111.”

Meanwhile, the SAPS management in the North West province is urging the public to exercise caution when responding to social media advertisements, as criminals are coming up with numerous tricks to scam citizens.

“The warning stems from numerous scam incidents involving social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp advertisements, circulating since the beginning of this month in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District,” the SAPS said last week.

In one of the incidents reported recently, the SAPS said, a 35-year-old victim responded to an advertisement on Facebook of a kombi that is for sale.

He then made contact with the advertiser, and a meeting was arranged in Klerksdorp, where the prospective buyer met the seller and took the vehicle for a test drive.

An agreement was made that the buyer will pay R91 000 for the kombi the next day and meet the seller in Wolmaransstad to finalise the transaction.

“The buyer, accompanied by a friend, met the seller in Wolmaransstad as per agreement and took the kombi for a second test drive. They stopped and gave a lift to seven men, who ultimately overpowered the buyer and his friend, tied them up and robbed them of cash and their cellular phones before dropping them off next to a road in Wolmaransstad.

“The public is therefore urged to be vigilant of advertisements on social media and to contact the nearest police station should they become suspicious thereof and advised not to carry large amounts of cash or pay money in cash during transactions, but rather opt for an electronic funds transfer,” the SAPS said.