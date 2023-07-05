BUI achieves Fortinet’s Cloud Security Partner Specialization

BUI, an award-winning global technology consultancy and Fortinet Select Partner, today announced it has achieved Fortinet’s Cloud Security Specialization as part of the Fortinet Engage Partner Program.

In a fast-paced industry, specializations focused on market opportunities enabled by the Fortinet Engage Partner Program help partners to be recognised and valued by current and potential customers as trusted advisors that have the expertise, services and technologies they need to meet their digital acceleration needs.

BUI is the first Fortinet partner in South Africa to earn the Cloud Security Specialization.

“We’re thrilled to have achieved the Cloud Security Specialization, and we’re so proud of our people,” says Donovan Vernes, Service Delivery Manager (Network Operations) at BUI. “We’re the first Fortinet partner in South Africa to earn this level of recognition and one of the few partners in the EMEA region with this particular specialization,” he notes.

“As cloud adoption continues to increase and customers modernise and transform their operations, it can be difficult for them to secure their complex business environments – especially when there are diverse technologies involved. At BUI, we have an experienced team of cloud security experts to help customers choose the best Fortinet solutions for their unique requirements, and to provide consistently excellent service, support and guidance,” says Vernes.

With the Fortinet Cloud Security Specialization, partner sales and technical teams have demonstrated a deeper knowledge on the various cloud security challenges customers are facing and the best strategies to address these challenges. Whether customers have public, private, hybrid or multicloud environments, or virtual data centres, these partners have demonstrated the ability to provide Fortinet’s Cloud Security that natively integrates network, application and platform security solutions to support and enhance digital acceleration.

Julie Noizeux Inder, Enterprise Channel Manager at Fortinet South Africa, comments: “We congratulate BUI for achieving Fortinet’s Cloud Security Specialization. With this certification, BUI has shown not only a high level of proficiency in cloud security architecture, operations and automation, but also a firm commitment to provide innovative, integrated security solutions to our mutual customers. As a Fortinet Select Partner, BUI is a valued member of our partner ecosystem. We look forward to working together to enable consistent, cloud-based protection for business organisations everywhere.”

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customisable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

