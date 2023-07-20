Alliance to breathe new life into construction industry

Project management plays a critical role in the construction industry. Technology professionals are leading the way in application.

Oracle and the Project Management Institute (PMI) have formed an alliance to combine resources and support businesses in the construction and asset-intensive sectors.

PMI and Oracle Construction and Engineering have actioned an MOU based on the delivery of thought leadership, best practices and tools created for professionals in these sectors.

The agreement will begin with the integration of Oracle resources into the existing coursework for the Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects (PMI-CP), a Capstone certification that leverages best practices from the construction industry, construction industry organisations and construction industry experts across the world.

Oracle specialises in cloud construction management software solutions to enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration and change control across the project life cycle.

Oracle has positioned its Oracle Smart Construction Platform to provide visibility and control to orchestrate project execution from pursuit through planning, build and handover across projects.

"True progress in the construction industry lies not only in ground-breaking technologies but also in forging meaningful collaborations,” said Mark Webster, senior VP and GM of Oracle Construction and Engineering. “Together with PMI, we will provide the educational resources, best practices and digital tools owners and contractors need to help increase organisational efficiency and improve how projects are delivered.”

Additionally, PMI and Oracle plan to participate in joint events, webinars and roundtables, bringing together industry leaders and experts to address challenges within the construction and asset-intensive sectors. This collaboration is also intended to deliver PMI programs and training to Oracle employees and apply PMI best practices to configuration templates in the Oracle Smart Construction Platform.

Ben Breen, global director of construction and VP, Asia Pacific at PMI, said: “Oracle Construction and Engineering and PMI have a common goal: help transform the construction industry by delivering best-in-class resources to help professionals and organisations plan and build critical assets.

“With our complementary areas of expertise, this collaboration means we will be able to provide professionals in the construction sector with the training and digital tools they need to successfully deliver more impactful and efficient project outcomes.”