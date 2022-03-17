Lexmark earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Lexmark, a global imaging and IOT solutions leader, announced it has received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Lexmark has been recognised on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) each year since it began in 2002.

“We are proud to again receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, recognising our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Sharon Votaw, Lexmark senior vice-president and chief human resources officer. “Lexmark offers a diverse and inclusive workplace where employees can be their authentic selves, and individual differences are valued and celebrated. Our company, our communities and our customers reap the rewards.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

Lexmark’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice-president of Programs, Research and Training.

“Congratulations to Lexmark for achieving the title of ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1 271 US-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the US, but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.