UKG earns top overall ranking in Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced it has earned the top overall ranking in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix. For the second consecutive year, UKG is also the only HCM solution provider with two solutions in the leader quadrant, a recognition of its differentiated, trademarked Life-Work Technology approach to solution design.

The Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2022 is a comprehensive evaluation of HCM solution providers. Nucleus Research is an independent, global provider of return-on-investment-focused technology research and advisory services.

“Every person is unique, which makes every workplace unique. This means there has never been a more important time to provide solutions that create inspiring and connected workplace experiences, regardless of business size, industry or geography,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We’re incredibly humbled to be recognised by Nucleus Research for the second year in a row, with two solutions in the leader quadrant for our efforts to deliver innovations that support all people along their complete life-work journey.”

UKG Pro earns top overall ranking

As the overall leader in the 2022 report, UKG Pro is the highest-positioned solution provider based on both usability and functionality. Nucleus recognised Pro for its ability to help guide organisations through digital transformation initiatives. Its multinational reach, artificial intelligence-powered toolset and industry-leading workforce management – as well as recent innovative enhancements, including UKG Wallet, Smart Pay Analytics, Coaching and Development, Gig Explorer and Smart Assistant – are all credited with creating an engaging employee experience.

“I believe that partnering with UKG has really propelled us forward as an organisation,” said Jack Klott, vice-president of total rewards at Independent Bank. “As a longtime Pro customer, I have the tools to achieve my own goal of continuing to make Independent Bank a great place to work.”

UKG Ready once again named a leader

Also named a leader for the second consecutive year, UKG Ready is recognised as a “flexible, seamless HR solution for smaller organisations that allows them to leverage the power of HR, talent, payroll and timekeeping in a single solution on any device”. The report credits Ready with “giving small businesses an edge when looking to attract and retain key talent”, by building a culture of belonging, fostering organisational agility and resilience, and offering employees autonomy.

“UKG provides products that help us do our job well and take the weight of the processes off of us in order to let us focus on the people that we care about — and so that we can do it in the right way,” said Jeff LaBenne, executive vice-president at Environment Control. “Having a tool to give employees visibility into what is most important to them – such as their pay and their work schedule – has been fantastic for everyone.”

Making an impact with Life-Work Technology

UKG solutions are designed with the UKG Life-Work Technology approach. This includes crafting people systems that encourage flexibility and autonomy, connect them with their colleagues and tie their role and career growth to a purpose, as well as creating work systems to help businesses thrive by delivering higher productivity, optimising teamwork and providing more opportunity for people to support each other and their communities.

“UKG continues to take a proactive approach to helping their customers meet the rapidly evolving needs of their workforces,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “Its focus on usability, including accessibility, as well as features that meet the needs of the individual and the needs of the business, helped secure its high ranking.”

