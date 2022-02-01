Former Altron exec Zipporah Maubane joins Zutari

Zipporah Maubane has been appointed Zutari chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East.

Former Altron executive Zipporah Maubane has joined consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm Zutari as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).

Maubane left the JSE-listed Altron Group in February last year.

Altron Group last month announced that group CEO Mteto Nyati, who was with the company since 2017, will step down from his role, effective from 30 June 2022.



The consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm renamed its Africa operations to Zutari following its demerger from Australian partner the Aurecon Group in January 2020.



“Since the demerger, we have re-engineered how we partner with our clients to strengthen our position in the infrastructure and engineering sector in the AME region,” says Zutari co-CEO Teddy Daka.

Daka, who was Etion CEO before his resignation in November 2020, joined Zutari in February last year.



He co-leads the engineering consulting firm together with co-CEO Dr Gustav Rohde, as the recently launched company pursues fresh opportunities in the region.



Etion sold its digital security business Lawtrust to Altron for R245 million last year.

“With her track record in brand management and communications, we look forward to Zipporah’s contribution in building trust with our clients and employees as we continue our journey as Zutari,” says Daka.



“We have done well in rebranding our business and positioning Zutari in our markets, and I look forward to Zipporah’s contribution in maturing our brand promise,” says Rohde.



In a statement, Zutari says Maubane is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with a successful track record in the technology, FMCG, oil and logistics sectors.



She is a former marketing executive from Altron, having previously held senior positions at Coca-Cola, Sasol, BP, logistics company DPD and in the public sector.



She has worked in the rest of Africa and the UK, repositioning brands in B2B and B2C markets, managing crisis communications, driving internal communications for a winning culture, and building reputation and relationships with stakeholders in governments and the investor community, says the company.



Maubane says she looks forward to working with Daka, Rohde and the leadership team to build Zutari into a brand committed to co-creating engineering design solutions that provide enduring infrastructure for all.



“This business has incredible depth of expertise and experience given its 90-year heritage. However, our brand is only two years old and still needs to be developed into a powerful asset.



“I am going to concentrate my efforts on building strong equity for the Zutari brand, so that it becomes a key driver of growth for the business, and leveraging marketing to add new value to our relationships with our clients,” she concludes.