Flintfox, Altron Karabina announce new strategic partnership

Microsoft Gold Partners, Flintfox and Altron Karabina, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver operational, financial and supply chain pricing excellence in the region and provide competitive, commercial advantage to clients trading on a global stage.

The duo recently joined forces alongside Microsoft on Coca-Cola’s Beverages Africa digital transformation project to help the bottling giant modernise its technology platforms, retire legacy solutions and overcome pricing challenges across all stages of the supply chain.

The strategic collaboration provides enormous growth opportunity for wholesale manufacturing, retail and consumer-priced goods industries in Africa. By leveraging the power of the Microsoft Cloud and extending the intelligent pricing capabilities of Dynamics 365 with Flintfox, organisations can drive better efficiencies, flexibly and dynamically improve price management and maximise profit margins.

The partnership further extends Flintfox’s global footprint, as they continue to gain a foothold in Europe, Middle East and Africa – a focus growth area for Flintfox International. Chief Executive Officer John Moss has indicated significant focus on the region as part of the business’s three-year plan for accelerated strategic growth.

The partnership also solidifies Altron Karabina’s commitment to development through commercial business growth, digital transformation and accelerating business results in Africa. It follows a recent announcement that the firm – a subsidiary of JSE-Listed Altron – has achieved broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) level one status.

In cementing the partnership with Flintfox, Altron Karabina Managing Director Collin Govender said: “Partnerships and partnering lie at the heart of Altron Karabina’s strategy, as we drive organisational efficiencies through digital business transformation and empower local and regional businesses to perform globally. We’re thrilled to be able to extend the reach of Flintfox’s Global Strategic ISV pricing software to our clients in Africa and the Middle East.”

He continues: “Pricing is one of the most powerful – and, until recently, relatively untapped – levers for improving overall margins and increasing profitability, especially at scale. We believe the power of Flintfox’s Trade Revenue Management solution and the RMx hyper-speed pricing engine will enable dynamic and effective price and rebate management across manufacturing, distribution, CPG and retail markets in the region.”

Flintfox EMEA Director Mark Conway added: “This partnership brings together the power of the Microsoft Cloud, Altron Karabina’s deep knowledge and experience in the MEA markets, and our bleeding-edge intelligent pricing solutions – providing the ability to manage advanced pricing and promotions, reduce operating costs and closely monitor margins. We’re pleased that Flintfox, together with Altron Karabina and Microsoft, will enable real-time hyper-speed pricing for all customers, but significantly those of enterprise scale, across the supply chain in both Africa and the Middle East."