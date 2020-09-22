Advantages of backup and disaster recovery solutions

No matter how good your computer hardware is, it can still fail at some point. It’s an unavoidable fact, whether it happens from accident or age. But when your client’s hardware fails, data loss can occur and it can cripple the business, reducing their revenue in the process. That’s why a Windows server backup plan is essential for everyone.

About data recovery

It’s impossible to predict the future because cyber attacks are rising, hard drives can malfunction, and there is no warning before a natural disaster strikes. It’s important to ensure that data is accessible quickly after a hardware failure to avoid unplanned downtime. Backup and disaster recovery solutions have come a long way, and today, data can be backed up securely and quickly. With a cloud-based solution, it can also be restored rapidly.

Failure of backup software

There are many examples where companies had too much faith in backup software and experienced a severe disruption. Imagine finding out after a crash that your client couldn’t do a routine recovery of their information. Perhaps an upgrade to the backup software failed, even if it seemed successful at first. Or maybe the program didn’t save the client’s records and instead ensured that old records were purged each month. But with an MSP backup solution, you don’t have to worry about your other software failing.

Backing up with the goal in mind

While it might go without saying, too many companies begin backing up their data without thinking about the end goal. You have to create a solution that you can use in the future. Don’t just create a solution that gets the job done quickly. For example, if you save a little information here and a little information there, it will be nearly impossible to put all the pieces together to create a complete picture of your client’s information if a disaster occurs. As an MSP, you should test the solution regularly to ensure you can replicate your client’s information when necessary to restore service. It’s equally important to ensure that data gets stored as it is being created. A disaster could easily occur in the middle of a work day, and all the work from that day could be lost.

It's only the first step

It’s important to help your clients get an additional copy of their data offsite, but that’s only the first step. The next step is ensuring that you connect your data to recovery systems. That means you should provide the right operating systems, storage and servers in the recovery environment. This might not always be an easy step since changes often happen every day, and IT staff members are often too busy to accurately capture them. It’s equally important to ensure you have the right tools, staff and processes to help your client when they need you. A backup and disaster recovery solution involves: