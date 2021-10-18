Huawei’s OceanStor Dorado leads the market

If data is the foundation of the digital economy, then the foundation’s foundation is data storage. It needs to be fast, reliable, cost-effective and secure. These principles apply to any organisation with high transaction volumes – whatever the industry.

The growing number of devices that capture data, combined with the need to transform that data into management information and apply it to business strategy through analytics, has created a data tsunami. Traditional storage solutions no longer deliver sufficient capacity or unified control at accessible and appropriately sustainable operating cost.

“All-flash storage is looking like the best current option, and we believe that Huawei’s OceanStor Dorado has seized the early initiative,” says Stefan van Niekerk, Huawei product manager for server, storage and cloud at Pinnacle ICT. “The product offers lightning speed – with up to 21 million input/output operations per second (IOPS). Its ability to accommodate rapid business change and its amazing resilience – it tolerates seven out of eight controllers failing – make for remarkable reliability that enables large organisations to absorb the data tsunami as if it’s another sunny day at the beach.” With its “SmartMatrix” symmetric active-active controller with fully meshed topology and reliable five intelligent chip reliable layout, OceanStor Dorado employs multiple assurance mechanisms to protect data everywhere, even in the cloud, resulting in 99.99999% proven availability, 24/7 business continuity and 100% data protection.

It does so cost-effectively, too. A five-year total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis by ESG Lab has revealed that “OceanStor Dorado All-flash storage was able to deliver a 0.081ms latency and 100% workload balancing while lowering the TCO by 78% compared to an alternative hybrid storage system. ESG recommends investing in a next-generation all-flash array, and Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-flash storage is definitely worth a closer look.” All-flash storage really is a world away from spinning magnetic disks with their multiple potential points of failure.

OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage also features intelligent accelerator modules and algorithms, which enable intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) throughout the product’s life cycle. They also help organisations to avoid service interruptions caused by data migration, lowering costs and, along with data access speeds, ensuring end-users have the smoothest possible experience. The integrated intelligence allows for 60-day prediction of performance and capacity trends, 74% in electricity savings and 14-day-prior predictions of disk fault, with 93% of problems solved with immediate solutions.

The adoption of market-changing all-flash storage creates significant new possibilities like better management and control, more agile technology deployment, intelligent maintenance and fast service provisioning with high reliability – all while saving energy and money. “All of this can then be harnessed in pursuit of real business goals: A more agile business that can respond to market pressures and gain market share to grow profitability,” says Van Niekerk.

https://www.pinnacle.co.za/huawei