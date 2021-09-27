Bocada support for Redstor improves backup monitoring, revenue opportunities for MSPs

Redstor, a global data management and protection SaaS business, today announced a partnership with Bocada, an award-winning IT automation company, to provide MSPs with greater visibility over customer environments and increase their revenue opportunities.

MSPs managing customer backups with Redstor’s cloud-native solution can now use Bocada’s single pane dashboard to oversee these environments alongside those protected by other cloud, on-premises or hybrid implementations.

Purpose built for service provision, Redstor manages and protects customer data residing in the broadest range of data sources and environments, spanning modern and legacy infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including cloud-native, containerised workloads, as well as an ever-widening array of SaaS applications – all through a single app.

The integration of Redstor with Bocada’s platform gives MSPs further oversight over end customer backup operations. Through Bocada’s automated aggregation of backup and storage performance metrics across enterprise backup solutions like Redstor, Bocada lets MSPs minimise the labour hours associated with daily backup operations monitoring and monthly SLA audits while improving customer satisfaction through more timely, robust reporting.

Matt Hall, Bocada’s sales leader, revealed that developing a Redstor plugin was a direct response to South African MSP customers seeking additional ways to automate oversight of end-customer backup operations.

He said: “Several of our regionally based MSP customers are selecting Redstor as a backup product of choice for its adaptable, cloud-native backup and recovery features. However, they still need centralised monitoring to build efficiencies into their BaaS offerings. Introducing native support for Redstor not only addresses these operational needs but also gives MSPs additional opportunities to win new accounts with cloud-only environments.”

Paul Evans, CEO at Redstor, said: “MSPs can increase revenue opportunities with our smart, all-in-one solution that automatically identifies upsell and cross-sell opportunities and scales infinitely and effortlessly. They can get up and running in minutes with zero upfront costs and reduce overheads by managing their customer base through a single, intuitive, cloud-native app.”

To learn more about Redstor and the reporting on it now available on Bocada 21.2.8, e-mail sales@redstor.com or sales@bocada.com.

