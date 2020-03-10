Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data MEA.

DiData has remodelled its business, which will see four of its companies come back in the fold to operate under one name – Dimension Data.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dimension Data says it’s bringing its people together, uniting the businesses of Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA into a diverse company.

This, it says, will deliver on the evolving technology needs of its clients.

Grant Bodley, chief executive officer of Dimension Data explains: “As the market around us continues to evolve, we are conscious of the need to remain relevant by delivering products and services that enable our clients to meet the increasing demand for personalisation and customisation. Leveraging technology is critical for businesses and our products and services play a vital role in empowering them to build their future.”

He adds: “The role of technology in business is changing and, therefore, how it is consumed, and the decisions related to technology are changing. We are adapting to align our organisation to that of our client choices.”

Dimension Data says from 1 April 2020, the company will begin a process to create an operating model that will enable it to execute on its strategy and better serve its clients, employees and the communities in which they operate.

The company will have five go-to-market areas, which it says when integrated will enable clients transform and be successful in a digital-first world.

The five are, Intelligent Infrastructure, Intelligent Workplace, Intelligent Business applications, Intelligent customer experience and Intelligent security.

Bodley says: “Bringing these legendary companies together will unlock opportunities for greater innovation, and as we continue to give clients the power to build their futures using game changing technology, we will do so from a place of greater strength.”

Furthermore, he says: “Reorganising ourselves to deliver what the market demands is driven with growth in mind. We’re very excited about the future and are committed to bringing these changes online quickly.

“The way we collaborate with our clients is where we create the most significant value and sustainable business outcomes for them. The logic is clear: the more we focus on seamless client experiences, the more focused we become on delivering solutions that work. We believe that when we understand our clients’ needs, we deliver better solutions.”