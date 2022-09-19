Understanding the mindset of cyber criminals: Cyber security leaders to speak at KB4-CON EMEA, 6 October

On 6 October, KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, will be hosting its second annual virtual cyber security conference, KB4-CON EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Featured speakers include KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman, Israeli white-hat hacker and security analyst Keren Elazari, renowned hacker Kevin Mitnick, and leading author and researcher Perry Carpenter.

Elazari is a white-hat hacker, researcher, speaker and author. She currently serves as senior researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Cyber Research Center. Her TED Talks have been viewed by millions, translated into 30 languages and have broken new ground on understanding and managing the thinking and methods of hackers.

Kevin Mitnick is the world’s most famous hacker, arrested in 1995 after a well-publicised pursuit by the FBI. He served five years in prison for his activities and has since made valuable use of his experience in the “dark arts” as an invaluable security consultant, public speaker and author. He is KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer.

Perry Carpenter led security awareness, security culture management and anti-phishing behaviour management research at Gartner Research, also covering areas of IAM strategy, CISO Program Management mentoring and Technology Service Provider success strategies. With broad experience in the North American and European markets, he has provided security consulting and advisory services for many of the best-known global brands. The author of Transformational Security Awareness: What Neuroscientists, Storytellers, and Marketers Can Teach Us About Driving Secure Behaviors, Carpenter currently serves as Chief Evangelist and Strategy Officer for KnowBe4.

KB4-CON EMEA is designed for CISOs, security awareness training administrators and all other cyber security professionals. Morning sessions, from 10am to 1:30pm, are open to all. Optional product demos will be available, with access to KnowBe4 product training and best practices, and valuable opportunities to network with industry peers. Two afternoon sessions, starting at 1:30pm, will be limited to KnowBe4 customers and partners.

KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman said the event is an extension of KB4-CON US, which had more than 10 000 registrants this year. “The inaugural KB4-CON EMEA, last year, had 6 000 registrants, with 94% of attendees rating it eight or above out of 10. These events clearly bring value to the cyber security communities, not just in access to industry leaders and new insights, but also in opportunities to network with industry peers. So, we have established them as annual events and look forward to connecting more closely with our communities in these areas.”

The full agenda for KB4-CON EMEA can be found here. Register here.

