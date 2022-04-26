Start-up Ecosystem Builders Awards 2022 kicks off

Nominations for the annual Africa Start-up Ecosystem Builders Summit & Awards are now open.

The event is set to take place from 6 to 8 December, and the awards are an initiative of Setup A Startup, powered by digital learning programme IRPAFRICA.

The awards recognise excellence in Africa’s start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and celebrate unsung heroes in ecosystem building and development. These are individuals, organisations, communities and institutions that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, outstanding achievement and impact in advancing African entrepreneurship.

The summit is an annual event, with the mission to advance start-up/innovation/entrepreneurship ecosystem building as a new approach to economic development, to help more people and communities achieve economic independence through entrepreneurial success.

Nominations are open until 28 June and can be made by anyone within the start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem community. Self-nominations are also encouraged, say the organisers.

“While it’s been heartening to see government and industry step up during the COVID-19 pandemic to infuse entrepreneurship and start-ups with needed capital, there’s another group of people who have been working, often unnoticed and unheralded, behind the scenes to support and catalyse entrepreneurs for years − start-up ecosystem builders and entrepreneurship ecosystem builders,” says IRPAFRICA.

“The objectives of the awards are to celebrate those working to advance entrepreneurship in Africa; increase awareness of the importance of strengthening Africa’s start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem and culture; and incentivise efforts and elevate the ambitions of the African entrepreneurial community.”

With the exponential challenges brought about by the pandemic, entrepreneurs and communities will need ecosystem builders now more than ever, adds IRPAFRICA.

There are over 26 accolades to be awarded in different categories, including:

Start-up Ecosystem Builder of the Year

Corporate Champion of the Year

Service Provider of the Year

Women in STEM Champion of the Year

SheforShe Champion of the Year (women who have championed women)

HeforShe Champion of the Year (men who have championed women)

Best Entrepreneurship Education Ecosystem − University

Best Entrepreneurship Education Ecosystem – College

Best Entrepreneurship Education Ecosystem − Secondary

Best Entrepreneurship Education Ecosystem − Primary

Policy Champion of the Year

Angel Investor of the Year

Venture Company of the Year

Start-up Bank of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Student Connector of the Year

Youth Connector of the Year

Start-up Mentor of the Year

Business Advisor of the Year

Co-working Space of the Year

Incubator of the Year

Accelerator of the Year

Immigrant Ecosystem Builder of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion

Applications and nominations can be submitted via the Africa Start-up Ecosystem Builders Summit & Awards website.