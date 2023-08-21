Crawford Technologies partners with Blue Raccoon in SA to expand availability of accessible document solutions
Crawford Technologies, provider of innovative document solutions that streamline, improve and manage customer communications, expands the availability of its AccessbilityNow platform by establishing a partnership with Blue Raccoon Software, a South Africa-based provider of innovative solutions that optimise and automate document processes.
Blue Raccoon partners as a value-added reseller (VAR) of Crawford Technologies’ full suite of accessible document software solutions and a wide range of tailored services that meet the need of organisations from a variety of industries. The agreement opens new opportunities for Blue Raccoon to offer customised document accessibility solutions in response to market demand from its customers in South Africa and highlights the growing demand for solutions that make content inclusive and accessible to everyone.
“The partnership with Crawford Technologies marks a pivotal moment in our business by making it possible to produce all types of customer communications in a variety of accessible formats,” said Barry Walker, founder and director, Blue Raccoon Software. “The breadth and robustness of the Crawford Technologies’ AccessibilityNow platform expands our customer reach with the ability to offer a unique value for our clients.”
AccessibilityNow is a comprehensive software suite that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to support the often complex processing requirements of high-volume transactional documents and static documents of all types. Implementing the full capabilities of AccessibilityNow, Blue Raccoon will be able to offer customer communications that ensure individuals with vision, hearing or speech disabilities can communicate, receive and convey information in a manner that is accessible to them. Additionally, the platform makes it possible to ensure compliance with evolving document accessibility regulations, mitigating the risks and costs of non-compliance.
“Through this partnership, we join Blue Raccoon in its commitment to offer organisations in South Africa solutions that improve the user experience by ensuring the integration of accessibility into every communication, as well as the ability to quickly and cost-effectively communicate with anyone, no matter the language,” said Ernie Crawford, president and CEO of Crawford Technologies. “AccessibilityNow expands Blue Raccoon’s extensive service offerings and we are confident this agreement will benefit its customers in many ways.”
Crawford Technologies develops solutions that help enterprises optimize and improve the secure and accessible delivery, storage and presentment of their customer communications. As an award-winning, global provider of products and services with over 1,800 customers on six continents, Crawford Technologies enables some of the world's largest banks, insurers, healthcare providers, utilities and print services companies to reduce costs, simplify processes and streamline mission-critical communications across all channels and in all formats.
Blue Raccoon Software, focused on driving productivity, efficiency and ensuring sustainable success through implementation of software. Blue Raccoon approaches each complex requirement with a customer centric value based offering that contributes to our customers' bottom line.